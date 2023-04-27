Full List of Ohio State Players Drafted in Each Round of 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Paul Vernon

Ohio State has finished first and second, respectively, among Division I FBS teams in points per game the last two seasons.

So it's no surprise that the Buckeyes again have a host of tremendous offensive talents declaring for the NFL draft, with three in particular looking destined for the first round.

That trio is led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was in the predraft conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick alongside Alabama's Bryce Young. He ultimately went No. 2 to the Houston Texans after Young landed first with the Carolina Panthers.

Stroud dominated his two-year stop as the Buckeyes starter, completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 8,123 yards (9.8 yards per attempt), 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Stroud had a great rapport with his receivers at Ohio State, and one of them will join him in Round 1 in wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whose immense talent should land him there despite nearly missing all of last year with a left hamstring injury.

He told reporters in March that he's 100 percent now, and that's a great sign for a player who posted one of the greatest single-game performances in recent memory with a 15-catch, 347-yard, three-touchdown outing against Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl.

OSU's skill-position players have routinely found themselves in Round 1 of late, but an offensive lineman could be there as well. B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn graded offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. as the top player at his position in this class and compared him to Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Brian O'Neill.

Overall, this is another year where OSU prospects should fare well in the draft. Here's where Buckeye prospects landed this year.

Ohio State Draft Prospect List

CB Cameron Brown:

DT Jerron Cage:

Edge Zach Harrison (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

S Ronnie Hickman Jr.: (B/R NFL Scouting Report)

OT Paris Johnson Jr. (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

OT Dawand Jones (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

QB C.J. Stroud (B/R NFL Scouting Report): Houston Texans (No. 2)

DT Taron Vincent:

C Luke Wypler (B/R NFL Scouting Report):

List via NFL.com.