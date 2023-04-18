Heat's Tyler Herro Says He Can Return for NBA Finals After Surgery for Hand Injury

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who suffered a broken right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, told reporters that the goal is to return for the NBA Finals if his team advances that far in the playoffs.

"That's the hope," Herro said, per Steve Megargee of the Associated Press. "Get to the Finals and I can get back for that."

Herro suffered the injury while diving for a loose ball late in the second quarter of his team's 130-117 road win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

The four-year veteran told reporters that he's set for surgery on Friday. The NBA Finals will begin on June 1.

