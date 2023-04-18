Report: Andre Jackson Jr. to Enter 2023 NBA Draft, Retain UConn Eligibility

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

UConn junior guard Andre Jackson Jr. plans to enter the 2023 NBA draft while still maintaining his college eligibility, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added that Jackson is expected to take part in the NBA draft combine in May before deciding whether to remain in the draft or go back to UConn for his senior season. The deadline for that decision is May 31.

Jackson was one of several key contributors for the Huskies during their run to a national championship this past season.

While Jackson didn't put up gaudy scoring numbers for the Huskies, he was a do-everything player who contributed in all facets over the past couple of seasons.

After averaging 6.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 33 games in 2021-22, Jackson provided similar production in 2022-23, averaging 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals while also shooting 43.2 percent from the field.

The 6'6", 210-pounder was only sixth on the team in scoring last season, but he was tied for first in assists and steals and second in rebounding, meaning he often did the little things needed to play winning basketball.

UConn's leading scorer, Adama Sanogo, and Jordan Hawkins already declared for the 2023 NBA draft, while center Donovan Clingan announced he is returning for his sophomore season.

If Jackson were to end up returning to UConn next season as well, he would be among the team's top players and would perhaps see his offensive role expand even more.

A return may not be in the cards, though, as Jackson has increased his draft value significantly since the start of the NCAA tournament.

Per Wojnarowski, anonymous NBA executives said Jackson put himself in the conversation to be a first-round pick after his performance in the tourney.

Although Jackson still has some developing to do as a scorer, his defensive and playmaking abilities have him firmly on the NBA radar.

ESPN ranks Jackson as the No. 30 overall player in the 2023 NBA draft class, making him a borderline first-round pick.