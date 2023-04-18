Report: Warriors' Draymond Green Set to Avoid Suspension for Foul on Kings' Sabonis

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors already face an uphill battle down 2-0 in their first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Luckily for the Dubs, one of their best players remains available for Game 3 with the series shifting to the Bay Area.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday "it is looking unlikely" that Warriors veteran Draymond Green will be suspended for Game 3 on Thursday after stepping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 on Monday. Charania added that the likelihood is that Green receives a fine.

During the fourth quarter of Monday's 114-106 loss to the Kings, Warriors guard Stephen Curry grabbed a rebound and began to head upcourt when Sabonis slipped and fell in the paint and grabbed Green's right leg.

After shaking his leg free, Green stepped on Sabonis' chest and was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul. Sabonis was also called for a technical foul after grabbing Green's leg.

"When I fell, I was protecting myself, and then the incident happened," Sabonis told reporters after the game. "There is no room for that in our game today."

Sabonis underwent X-rays on his chest, which came back negative, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He was slated to undergo more tests Tuesday as a precaution.

"My leg got grabbed—the second time in two nights—and the referee is just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere, and I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far. ... I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away," Green told reporters of the incident after the game.

Warriors star Klay Thompson added: "What are you going to do when someone grabs your foot when you're running full speed? That's not cool. I'm not saying what Draymond did was right, but you can't just grab somebody's foot taking off in a full sprint."

As one of the best defensive players in the NBA, Green will be key in helping the Warriors climb out of a 2-0 hole.

Tying the series at home is a must for the Warriors if they hope to reach the next round. The team has been awful on the road all season, and that trend has only continued in the postseason.