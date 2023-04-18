Scouts: Dillon Brooks, Porziņģis, VanVleet Among Rockets' Possible Free-Agent Targets

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets have been one of the NBA's least competitive teams over the last several seasons, and something needs to change if they want to return to prominence in the future.

While Houston has a plethora of young talent in Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr., it could use some veterans to help propel the team forward in 2023-24 and beyond.

High-ranking scouts around the NBA believe Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porziņģis and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet could be among the Rockets' free-agent targets this summer, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

The Rockets will be one of the most financially flexible teams this summer with an estimated $59 million in cap space, and Iko wrote that Houston is "making a real push to improve quickly."

"In a perfect world, Houston would add three to four veterans this summer who could step into the rotation and contribute right away," Iko wrote. "A point guard, a rim-protecting big and two-way help on the wing would be ideal."

Brooks, who is making $11.4 million in 2022-23, has often been criticized for making dirty plays and has quickly evolved into one of the NBA's supervillains. However, he's also one of the best defenders in the league and is versatile enough to contribute on offense.

The 27-year-old averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 73 games while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from deep. He also ranked ninth among forwards in the NBA in defensive win shares (0.128, per NBA.com).

A scout told The Athletic of Brooks:

"Dillon's a good fit. He's not as seamless of a fit as Cam (Johnson) offensively, but he would bring something that Cam doesn't defensively. He's one of the better wing defenders in the league — especially of the available free agents — so I think he would bring that edge. A defensive mindset that would mesh pretty well with Houston. As a target (he) definitely makes sense for them."

Porziņģis, who is earning $33.8 million in 2022-23, holds a player option for 2023-24 worth $36 million. He's expected to decline that option, but NBA insider Marc Stein (h/t HoopsHype) reported in January that the veteran "likes his situation in the nation's capital," so he may not even consider joining another team this summer even if he becomes a free agent.

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard also told reporters last week that the team's goal is to re-sign both Porziņģis and Kyle Kuzma this summer.

Still, if Porziņģis does explore his options beyond Washington, he could be an interesting fit in Houston due to his versatility to play both forward and center despite missing a significant amount of time over the last several seasons because of injuries.

The 27-year-old appeared in 65 games during the 2022-23 campaign, the most he has played in a season since he saw action in 66 games during his second campaign in the league in 2016-17.

Porziņģis went on to have one of his best statistical performances, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from deep.

A scout told The Athletic of Porziņģis:

"Obviously a bit risky in terms of injury history. You question his toughness at times. But if it all works, you got a guy who can really stretch the floor, and be a good finisher around the rim. But he's kind of that rare stretch five that can do a whole lot more in terms of creating his own shot and getting others involved. Defensively, he's probably not helping them, and that would be my worry for their sake. Their defense is already bad and he didn't help Washington at all this year in terms of rim protection or care factor, so that part could be a little tough."

The Rockets also need a solid point guard, and VanVleet, who made $21.3 million in 2022-23, has a player option for next season worth $22.8 million. If he declines, he should be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market.

The 29-year-old was a key player in Toronto's 2019 NBA title run and took on more responsibility when Kyle Lowry was traded to the Miami Heat in August 2021. While he's not the same scorer he once was, his ball-handling and passing skills remain top-tier.

VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 69 games during the 2022-23 season while shooting 39.3 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from deep. Beyond his statistical impact, he'd be a great leader in Houston, which is something this young Rockets squad needs.

A scout told The Athletic of VanVleet:

"I think he's a really good fit, too. The Rockets need a point guard. Ideally, for them with where they are, you want a point guard that's more of a facilitator, more of a run-your-team kind of point guard. Just to help the young guys grow and get the shots they need. I think Fred is a really high-level target for a team that needs some scoring punch. The way the Rockets are assembled, a lot of their scoring is coming from the wings or other ball handlers. He's not an ideal fit for them, but he's a really damn good player. Super smart and he'll figure it out."

It's going to be interesting to see what the Rockets do this summer. If they land any of Brooks, Porziņģis or VanVleet, they'll be much better off in 2023-24.