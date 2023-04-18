Chris Smith Dies at Age 31; Former Browns DE Played for XFL's Sea Dragons This Season

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith has died at the age of 31, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Smith appeared in five games for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL this season. He recorded at least one tackle in three consecutive games from Weeks 6 to 8.

A four-year player at the University of Arkansas, Smith was named to the All-SEC second team as a senior in 2013. He recorded 30.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks in 61 career college games.

Smith was a fifth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL draft. He finished with three sacks in seven games as a rookie.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Smith appeared in 72 games for five different teams. His most prolific stretch in the league was with the Cleveland Browns from 2018 to '19. He appeared in 25 games, including all 16 during the 2018 season.

Smith also had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. His final NFL appearance was with the Texans in Week 16 of the 2021 season.