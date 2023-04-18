Aliyah Boston on NIL vs. WNBA Contract Debate: 'It's All Just to Grow the Game'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The NIL deals vs. WNBA contracts debate has exploded since the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament final between LSU and Iowa.

LSU's Angel Reese's name, image and likeness valuation soared to $1.3 million since she helped lead the Tigers to the national title April 2, per On3.

That's much more than the WNBA's top earners—Diana Taurasi, Arike Ogunbowale and Jewell Loyd—make in a year. Each player will earn $234,936 in 2023, according to Spotrac.

While many have criticized the fact that college athletes can make more than WNBA players through NIL, former South Carolina star and 2023 WNBA draft No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston believes it'll change the league's landscape.

"Everything that's happening is to grow the game," Boston said, per TMZ Sports. "I just think no matter how it goes, I think it's all just to grow the game."

Boston, now a member of the Indiana Fever, is an NCAA champion and two-time National Player of the Year. She was a standout in her four seasons at South Carolina and is coming off a 2022-23 season in which she averaged 13.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.0 blocks in 37 games while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor.

The 2023 WNBA season is slated to begin May 19.