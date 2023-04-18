76ers' Joel Embiid Voted NBA MVP over Jokić, Giannis, Tatum in Anonymous Player Poll

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has the support of his fellow players in the race for the NBA MVP award.

In an anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic's Sam Amick and Josh Robbins, Embiid received 50 percent of the 102 votes for MVP.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić finished second at 25.5 percent, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks at 15.7 percent and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics at 3.9 percent.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks were the only other players who received any votes.

