    76ers' Joel Embiid Voted NBA MVP over Jokić, Giannis, Tatum in Anonymous Player Poll

    Adam WellsApril 18, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 17: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Brooklyn Nets during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has the support of his fellow players in the race for the NBA MVP award.

    In an anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic's Sam Amick and Josh Robbins, Embiid received 50 percent of the 102 votes for MVP.

    Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić finished second at 25.5 percent, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks at 15.7 percent and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics at 3.9 percent.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks were the only other players who received any votes.

