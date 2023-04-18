Klay Thompson: Domantas Sabonis Grabbing Draymond Green Is 'Dirty' and 'Not Cool'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson criticized Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis for grabbing Warriors forward Draymond Green's leg before Green stomped down on Sabonis during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Monday.

While speaking to the media after the game, Thompson called Sabonis' actions "dirty" and "not cool," and expressed understanding for why Green reacted the way he did (beginning at the 5:25 mark):

During a change of possession, Sabonis fell down to the court and grabbed onto Green's leg. Green reacted by stomping down on Sabonis:

Green was ejected from the game for the foul, while Sabonis stayed in and played the entire fourth quarter in Sacramento's 114-106 win:

Thompson acknowledged that Green's actions may not have been "right," but he also noted that he isn't sure what else a player is supposed to do when their foot gets grabbed when they're "taking off at a full sprint."

Not surprisingly, the two sides had differing views of what happened between Green and Sabonis—a situation that resulted in a technical foul on Sabonis and an ejection for Green.

During his postgame interview, Sabonis said there was "no room" in basketball for what what Green did to him:

As for Green, he questioned why it was fine for Sabonis to grab his leg but not for him to retaliate:

Emotions were clearly running high for both teams Monday, as the Kings are playing playoff basketball for the first time since 2006, while the Warriors are looking to repeat as NBA champions.

Despite being the No. 6 seed, the Warriors entered their first-round series against the Kings as the favorite because of their long history of postseason success.

Sacramento somewhat surprisingly jumped out to a 1-0 series lead, however, and the Kings added to it Monday by taking Game 2 as well.

Those results were perhaps a microcosm of the season thus far for Golden State, as it went just 11-30 on the road during the regular season compared to 33-8 at home.

The Warriors are in a deep hole through two games, but the series is heading back to San Francisco for Game 3 on Thursday.

While Green and his teammates clearly aren't happy about what Sabonis did in Game 2, they can ill afford to lose their composure in Game 3, or else they could face an almost insurmountable 3-0 series deficit.