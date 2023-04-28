Peter Skoronski NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' IOL

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 313

HAND: 10"

ARM: 32 1/4"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 5.16

3-CONE: 7.80

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 34.5"

BROAD: 9'7"

POSITIVES

— Consistently times the snap and explodes out of his stance to gain proper depth and spacing in his pass set and beat rushers to the spot.

— Very good foot quickness with fluid and balanced footwork to mirror and expand his landmarks against wider alignments while redirecting smoothly to cover up counters inside.

— Has quick, active and accurate hands to establish leverage inside the defender's frame, refit and releverage back inside if he loses initial contact.

— Transitions into his anchor quickly and under control with excellent knee bend and angles to create lift, generate force through the ground and dissipate power.

— Dependable and steady eyes and spatial awareness to recognize, process, pass off and pick up line games and stunts.

— Shows precise and consistent aiming points to fit on defenders in the running game with tight, strong hands to create lift, drive, control and steer.

— Excellent contact balance and recovery skills to stay attached to post-snap movement and shed attempts.

— Plays with very good physicality, effort and leg drive to finish blocks regardless of situation or opponent.

NEGATIVES

— Marginal arm length allows defenders to establish first meaningful contact, gain easy access into his frame and keep him at their fingertips.

— Can get overaggressive and set too far out on edge-rushers, creating a soft inside shoulder that forces him into recovery mode.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 starts at left tackle

NOTES

— Named AP first-team All-American (2022)

— 5-star prospect out of Maine South High School in Park Ridge, Illinois

— First 5-star prospect to ever sign with Northwestern

— Started 33 games over his three year career, all at left tackle

— Two first-team All-Big Ten selections in 2022 and 2021, with one second-team selection in 2020 as a true freshman

— Three-year letterman in high school in basketball and track and field. Skoronski was a stand out in the shot put with a personal best throw of 57'3"

— Grandfather Bob Skoronski was an offensive tackle and team captain on all five of the Packers championship teams under head coach Vince Lombardi. His father, Bob Jr., played defensive line at Yale University

OVERALL

Skoronski took over at left tackle as a true freshman with Rashawn Slater sitting out the 2020 campaign and went on to start 33 games at the position over three years inside a balanced, multiple run scheme that mixes in zone and gap concepts, play-action and dropback passes. Skoronski has a stout, compact build with evenly dispersed weight throughout his frame and marginal arm length. He has very good athletic ability, quickness and agility.

Skoronski is a smooth, fluid pass protector with the foot quickness and movement skills to beat rushers to the spot, expand his landmarks to protect the corner and redirect to thwart inside counters. He is able to generate force through the ground, create lift with his hands and effectively transition into his anchor with good stopping power. His balance paired with alert eyes and excellent spatial awareness leads to outstanding recognition skills to handle line games and stunts. Skoronski's substandard arm length allows defenders to establish first meaningful contact on him several times a game that can press him back on his heels, but his recovery balance is excellent, allowing him to stay attached to the block more often than not.

In the running game Skoronski uses precise aiming points and footwork with equally proficient hand placement to fit, leverage, drive and steer defenders from a variety of angles and run concepts. He is able to refit and stay attached against post-snap movement and shed attempts with the movement skills to pick off targets on the move. He plays with good physicality, consistently runs his feet and looks to finish through the whistle.

Overall, Skoronski has the body type of an interior player with the feet and skill level of a starting left tackle. He is a technician with nimble movement skills, excellent balance, an advanced understanding of leverage and spatial awareness that puts him in consistently good positions before, during and after contact. His best long-term fit as a pro remains a question, but there is no doubt that he has the physical traits, makeup and skill set to be an immediate starter at all five positions and an asset to any offensive line room in the NFL.

GRADE: 8.4 (Year 1 Starter)

OVERALL RANK: 9

POSITION RANK: IOL1

PRO COMPARISON: Joe Thuney

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn