    Tyrese Maxey Thrills NBA Twitter as Joel Embiid, 76ers Take 2-0 Series Lead over Nets

    Doric SamApril 18, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 17: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a play during the game against the Brooklyn Nets during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers had an uncharacteristically slow start to Monday's Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, but point guard Tyrese Maxey caught fire to power the team to a 96-84 victory.

    Maxey poured in 33 points in the win, dazzling the home fans at Wells Fargo Center with his energy and impressive shooting to help give Philadelphia a 2-0 series lead. He made six three-pointers and carried the offense at times when the other stars struggled.

    Sixers star center and leading MVP candidate Joel Embiid had a strong game with 20 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. However, he wasn't his usual dominant self as he faced constant double teams, being limited to just 11 shots on Monday and also coughing up eight turnovers.

    Tobias Harris had his best game in a while, with 20 points and 12 rebounds. James Harden notched just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting with seven assists, four steals and five turnovers.

    But it was Maxey who was the star of the night, and NBA Twitter was delighted by what it saw from the 22-year-old:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Sixers take a 2-0 series lead 🔔<br><br>Tyrese Maxey: 33 PTS <a href="https://t.co/dGdGkLZkIy">pic.twitter.com/dGdGkLZkIy</a>

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Give Tyrese Maxey the Jalen Hurts deal

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    Add Tyrese Maxey to the long list of Kentucky guys going off in the NBA playoffs. Had 33 points, six made 3s in the Sixers' win tonight. John Calipari was courtside and there for a big bear hug after. Maxey has raved about Cal on his podcast recently.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Tyrese Maxey is becoming my favorite NBA player.

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Tyrese Maxey has looked like a two-way star in this one. Joel Embiid has 12 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. Sixers got back to moving the ball off Embiid at the elbow and suddenly everything opened up.

    Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

    Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are saving this team right now with their offense. Their play has been so important for Philadelphia in this one. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    Tyrese. Maxey. Is. That. Dude.

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Huge game from Tyrese Maxey: 28 points on 11-19 from the field, 1-3 from the line.<br><br>Saving the Sixers on a night their offense has been rough, to put it kindly.

    Kenneth P. Vogel @kenvogel

    The Tyrese Maxey Game

    Amy Fadool Kane @amyfadoolNBCS

    The Maxey, Tobias, Bball Paul game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheLoveOfPhilly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheLoveOfPhilly</a>

    Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

    Haven't seen Tyrese Maxey that hype in a minute 😳

    Aidan LaPorta @aidanlaporta69

    Maxey tonight <br><br>-33 points <br>-3 rebounds <br>-6 3pm (46%)<br>-1 block<br>- +17 <br>YOUNG STAR SHOWING UP IN THE PLAYOFFS AGAIN! <a href="https://t.co/kC52jQZRQt">pic.twitter.com/kC52jQZRQt</a>

    The Sixers have relied heavily on Embiid to carry them to success. While that strategy worked during the regular season to help them earn the No. 3 seed in the East, it will take much more from the supporting cast to make it through the playoffs.

    Maxey proved that he's ready to answer the call, and if he can perform consistently throughout the postseason, Philadelphia will have a strong chance at making a deep run.

    The Sixers will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead when the teams meet again in Brooklyn on Thursday for Game 3.