Rangers' Jacob deGrom Exits with Wrist Injury After 4 No-Hit Innings vs. Royals

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Just four games into his Rangers' career and star pitcher Jacob deGrom has once again started to feel the sting of the injury bug.

DeGrom was removed from his start Monday night against the Kansas City Royals with soreness in his right wrist, the team announced. He had four no-hit innings going when he got checked on and eventually taken out of the game as a precaution.

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported that deGrom is set to be reevaluated tomorrow. He didn't want to risk worsening it, as his wrist was only getting more sore as the game wore on.

Dane Dunning came on to replace the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

DeGrom's Texas career hasn't gotten off to the best of starts after signing a massive five-year, $185 million deal with the organization on Dec. 2. In his first three starts this season he has gone 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA with 27 strikeouts.

It's well below the standard he set over his nine seasons with the New York Mets, where he solidified himself as the best pitcher in MLB.

But injuries are nothing new for the 34-year-old, who has dealt with plenty of them over the past few years. Dating back to the 2020 season he has not played in more than 15 games, last season he pitched in just 11.

So Monday night is a scary sight for any Rangers fan, even if it's just a precaution.

DeGrom was a back-to-back Cy Young award winner in 2018 and 2019 when he dominated for the Mets to the tune of a 1.70 and 2.43 ERA, respectively. It was one of the best runs of any pitcher in recent memory.

And despite his injury history, whenever he does get on the mound he doesn't seem to take too much of a step back.