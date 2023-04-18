Report: Ja Morant's Hand Injury Isn't a Break; Status for Grizzlies vs. Lakers TBD

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies and star Ja Morant reportedly escaped the worst-case scenario with his hand injury.

Morant did not suffer a break or fracture in his right hand during the team's Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

His status for Game 2 on Wednesday is "very much up in the air," Charania said.

Morant's health quickly became one of the biggest storylines of the Western Conference playoffs when he was hurt in the fourth quarter of the teams' first-round series.

He braced himself on a scary fall and then screamed in pain while grabbing his hand before heading to the locker room.

The two-time All-Star told reporters Sunday his status for Game 2 was "in jeopardy" even though X-rays were negative.

The situation is all the more pressing for the Grizzlies because they lost home-court advantage with the Game 1 defeat. While Game 2 at home isn't necessarily a must-win, it is difficult to envision their coming back to defeat the Lakers if they drop the first two contests before going to Los Angeles.

Morant missed 21 games this season, including an eight-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the NBA. He averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Memphis doesn't have anyone who can replicate his ability to impact the game in various ways, but it would rely on the backcourt combination of Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard if Morant is sidelined.