Gilbert Arenas: Steph Curry 'Ain't F--king with Me' When Comparing Careers at Age 25

There's confident, there's cocky and then there's Gilbert Arenas.

The retired NBA superstar turned media personality was back again singing the praises of his relatively short but accomplished professional career.

While appearing on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, the former All-NBA selection was asked to rank himself all-time, purely based on skill. And he opted to stack himself up against Stephen Curry through his age-25 season.

He even went as far to say that through the first few seasons of their respective careers, Curry—a two-time MVP—could not match up to him.

"If you stop me at 25, Steph ain't f--king with me," Arenas said. "You got to stop him at 25, there's no three championships, there's only a one-time All-Star. I'm a three-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA player by the age of 25. So, there's not a lot of us at that age."

While the statement may cause a bit of a shock when first hearing it, he does kind of have a point.

Now, while Arenas' entire career does not match up to that of Curry's—a four-time NBA champion and widely regarded as the best shooter to ever lace them up—if both players are put in a freezer at 25, the Washington Wizards legend may have a bit of an edge.

Arenas was a second-round pick in 2001 by the Golden State Warriors, where Curry has become the organization's greatest player. After two years in the Bay and winning Most Improved Player in 2003, he went to Washington where he exploded.

From 2004-05 to 2006-07 he was one of the best players in the league, averaging 27.7 points and 5.7 assists per game over that span. He was named to three consecutive All-Star and All-NBA teams.

He also has some of the coldest highlights to ever exist.

However, towards the end of the of the 06-07 season, he tore his MCL and was never quite the same. He had a couple more good seasons but couldn't regain the form that he had over those electric three years.

Meanwhile, Curry had some well-documented ankle issues at the beginning of his career that limited his production but was able to get past them en route to one becoming one of the best players of all-time.

But for those three glorious years there were very few players that could stack up to what Arenas was doing.