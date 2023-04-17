Report: Josh Harris, Magic Johnson Group's Bid to Buy Commanders Sent to NFL

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

The ownership group attempting to buy the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder, led by Philadelphia 76ers governor and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, has been submitted to the NFL for review, per multiple reports.

The prospective ownership group also includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who is also a part of the ownership groups for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks and LAFC.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

