Report: Josh Harris, Magic Johnson Group's Bid to Buy Commanders Sent to NFL

Report: Josh Harris, Magic Johnson Group's Bid to Buy Commanders Sent to NFLApril 17, 2023
The ownership group attempting to buy the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder, led by Philadelphia 76ers governor and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, has been submitted to the NFL for review, per multiple reports.
Sportico @Sportico
EXCLUSIVE: The NFL has received the terms of the deal between Josh Harris and Dan Snyder for review as the sale moves one step closer to completion.<br><br>Next, the league will review the deal and return it to the parties for alteration or, if approved, signatures. <a href="https://t.co/GQWAaivzyD">pic.twitter.com/GQWAaivzyD</a>
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
This is true. The next step, as the bid has been submitted to the NFL for review. Another sign that Josh Harris is the likely new owner of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>, assuming all goes well with the league. <a href="https://t.co/na6ibFuK00">https://t.co/na6ibFuK00</a>
The prospective ownership group also includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who is also a part of the ownership groups for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks and LAFC.
