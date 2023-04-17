Report: 'Concern' 1st-Round Draft Prospect Dalton Kincaid Won't Be Ready for Camp

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, one of the most highly rated pass-catchers in the upcoming NFL draft, may not be ready for team minicamp as he recovers from a back injury, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

Kincaid, 23, suffered the injury while playing in the Pac-12 championship game on Nov. 26 that caused him to miss out on the Utes' appearance in the Rose Bowl, which they lost to Penn State.

However, a recent report said that Kincaid's doctor was telling NFL teams that he was cleared to play moving forward. So, it'll be interesting how teams handle both sets of news as the draft approaches.

Brugler doesn't think the "concern that Kincaid might not be ready for minicamp" will affect his stock too much as he still has the first-team Pac-12 selection as a projected first-round pick in his latest mock draft. He has him landing with the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 21 overall as the first tight end off the board.

After speaking with a Utah source, Brugler said there are no long-term concerns regarding the injury.

In B/R NFL Scouting Department's latest big board, Kincaid was ranked as the third-best tight end in the draft behind Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Georgia's Darnell Washington. He was listed as the most versatile at the position, however.