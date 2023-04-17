Report: Full Details on NBA Award Nominations and Updated Contracts from New CBA

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

More details on the NBA's tentative collective bargaining agreement with the NBA Players Association are coming to light before the deal is officially signed.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided specifics regarding the new minimum games played requirement tied to individual awards:

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Adrian Wojnarowski, the highest-spending teams could face new draft-related penalties:

Charania also outlined some new particulars on player contracts:

The CBA also provides more details for the new in-season tournament, including prize money for teams in the competition:

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported teams and players will have more flexibility when negotiating long-term extensions before free agency:

Wojnarowski already reported on some of the biggest changes in the CBA, including the 65-game minimum for awards consideration, the general structure of an in-season tournament and the removal of any limits on how many players on a designated supermax extension a team can have.

While the new CBA is attempting to rein in free-spending franchises, scrapping the designated player rule will help teams retain their best players or assemble more talent.

Wojnarowski noted how the Cleveland Cavaliers already have two designated supermax players (Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland) and might soon have a third (Evan Mobley).

Charania and The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov previously laid out what could be other significant alterations. Players will have the opportunity to purchase equity into an NBA or WNBA franchise and invest in betting companies.

The financial health of the NBA is robust.

The league touted revenue of $10 billion for the first time ever after the 2021-22 season concluded, and it's looking to sign new television contracts that will pad the financial coffers further.

But the new CBA pointed to issues that emerged in the Association.

Load management isn't exactly great for the fan experience. For some, the NBA is becoming increasingly stratified as well, with smaller-market franchises having to pay even bigger premiums to land star players.

It's unrealistic to expect a CBA to solve all of a league's issues. The NBA is certainly hoping the new accord will change the on-court product for the better over the next few years.