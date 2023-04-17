NFL Draft Rumors: Bryce Young Cancels Remaining Visits amid Panthers, No. 1 Pick Buzz

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama star Bryce Young appears to be very confident he won't fall past the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL draft.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Young has canceled his remaining team visits ahead of the draft. He has only met with representatives for the Texans and Carolina Panthers so far.

Looking ahead to draft day, the top of the draft figures to return to a more typical, quarterback-heavy set of picks. Young and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State should be among the top picks, with Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson also in the mix to be early first-round selections.

Big names like Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will give teams star potential in the first round as well.

