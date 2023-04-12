NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Bryce Young Visiting with Texans After Meeting with Panthers

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bryce Young isn't putting all of his eggs in the Carolina Panthers' basket.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Alabama product plans to meet with the Houston Texans on Wednesday, a day after meeting with the Panthers.

In the weeks following Carolina's move up to the No. 1 pick, it looked as if Young would wind up in Houston. Panthers coach Frank Reich's history of preferring larger, more pocket-oriented quarterbacks seemingly made Young an odd fit and C.J. Stroud a more obvious selection.

Stroud spent weeks as a heavy favorite at sportsbooks despite the Panthers making no public declarations one way or another.

Then things changed.

The swell of rumors linking Young to the Panthers has grown in recent days, with the 2021 Heisman winner now sitting as an overwhelming -360 favorite to be the top pick at DraftKings Sportsbook.

It's unclear if the Panthers had a shift in mentality or simply that the early scuttlebutt was wrong and they were favoring Young all along. That said, it's looking increasingly like Houston will have its choice of Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis as the Texans look for their franchise quarterback under new coach DeMeco Ryans.

The fact that Young is still meeting with Houston likely means there was no promise given from Carolina on Tuesday. But the tea leaves are looking increasingly crimson as the Panthers prepare to grab their first No. 1 overall pick since Cam Newton.