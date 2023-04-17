Boston Marathon 2023 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers on Patriots' Day

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For the second year in a row, nobody could outrun Evans Chebet in the Boston Marathon.

The 2022 winner posted a final time of two hours, five minutes, 54 seconds Monday, as he edged Gabriel Geay to become the first back-to-back men's champion since Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot in 2008.

Chebet did well to conserve his energy. His fastest split speed was clocked once he hit 35 kilometers, when he was running 13.21 mph.

Eliud Kipchoge, who set the world marathon record in the 2022 Berlin Marathon, entered as one of the top favorites.

The 38-year-old set a strong pace with a time of 1:02:19 and a 4:51 average mile halfway through the 26.2-mile race. He began to fade, however, and his mile time fell to 5:37 when he passed the 21-mile mark.

Kipchoge crossed the finish line in sixth place in 2:09:23. It was a surprising performance from such a consistent winner.

Women

Hellen Obiri is a decorated distance runner as a two-time world champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters. The Boston Marathon was just her second official marathon, though.

That didn't seem to matter Monday, as Obiri finished 12 seconds ahead of Amane Beriso to win the women's event in 2:21:38.

The 33-year-old finished strong with a final mile time of 4:55, 36 seconds better than her previous split.

It looked like the United States might have its first winner in the women's race since Desiree Linden in 2018 while Emma Bates remained near the front of the pack in the final stages. She couldn't maintain her speed and slipped into fifth place.

Scott Fauble was the top American in the men's marathon. His time of 2:09:44 was good for seventh place.