Jimmy Butler: 'I Hope Giannis' Returns from Back Injury for Heat vs. Bucks Series

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wants the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to make a speedy return to the court for the team's first-round NBA playoffs matchup.

"But I hope Giannis is OK," Butler told reporters after his team's 130-117 win in Game 1. "I hope he's back."

The two-time MVP was limited to just 11 minutes on the floor after suffering a lower back contusion. He drove to the basket and landed hard on his back after making contact with Kevin Love.

Antetokounmpo's status obviously looms large for the remainder of the series.

The Heat are undermanned themselves after Tyler Herro broke his hand Sunday, with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reporting he could miss four to six weeks. But Giannis' value to the Bucks far surpasses Herro's for Miami.

Milwaukee had a minus-1.4 net rating when Antetokounmpo was on the bench during the regular season, per NBA.com. The team had a 7.2 net rating when he was on the court.

Immediately after Sunday's loss, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer couldn't provide any clarity as to whether Antetokounmpo will be available for Game 2 and beyond.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Milwaukee officials are optimistic he'll be cleared in time for Wednesday but that the back injury could present a lingering problem.