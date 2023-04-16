Seth Rollins, Entire WWE Called out for Boxing Fights by 'Dad' Nathan Barnatt

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Nathan Barnatt wants his next fight to be against a WWE superstar.

The actor called out members of the WWE roster—specifically Seth Rollins—to compete with him in a boxing match after his win over AB Starkilla.

"I would like to call out the entire company of the WWE," Barnatt said. "If you know me and you've been watching me for 20 years on YouTube then you'll know the WWE sent me a signed contract twice. I still have that contract signed. Triple H knows me. Vince McMahon knows me. Half the roster knows me. They've been dancing around me for 10 years and I'm not waiting any more.

"Seth Rollins, you want to go toe to toe with a phoney YouTuber, a con artist? How about you go toe to toe with a boxer, a YouTuber from the original days, who actually wins his fights? I'll be waiting for you at the front doors of your training facility until you answer."

Barnatt, who is best known for his characters Keith Apicary and "Dad," has also made appearances on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Community.

It's highly unlikely any contracted WWE wrestler will wind up in the boxing ring. WWE would not want any of its roster members taking the risk of serious injury fighting in a legitimate bout, though Barnatt could find success if he wants to fight a former WWE notable.

John Morrison made his boxing debut Saturday night as well and could line up well as Barnatt's next fight.

