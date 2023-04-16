Lakers' LeBron James Not Worried About Being No. 7 Seed: 'Everyone's Record is 0-0'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

After making it to 10 NBA Finals in his illustrious career, there is nobody more comfortable with the pressures of the playoffs than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

But as Los Angeles prepares for its first-round series against the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies, James is in unfamiliar territory, starting the playoffs away from his home floor.

With the Lakers sneaking into the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, it'll be just the second time that James has been in this position. The first came just a few years ago when the team was a seventh seed and knocked out in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

Despite the low seeding, James feels as confident as ever in his squad's ability to go out and make a run at the title.

"It's 16 teams in the postseason, and there's opportunity for all 16," James said after practice at the FedEx Forum on Saturday. "Everyone's record is 0-0 now and we're playing against a very worthy opponent, and we respect them a lot. So we just got to be ready for the challenge."

The Lakers' seeding may mask how good the team was over the second half of the season. After all, they had to overcome a 2-10 start to the year to get to this point.

That effort has been spearheaded by the resurgence of superstar Anthony Davis, who finished the season averaging 25.9 points per game to go along with 12.5 rebounds on 56.3 percent shooting from the field.

The last time that Davis and James were both relatively healthy going into and during the postseason, they managed to lead the Lakers to a title in 2020, with James winning Finals MVP.

"I think seeding doesn't matter," Davis said. "Once you get in, it's all about matchups and things like that. We don't look at ourselves as underdogs, obviously."

Los Angeles will have its hands full against the Grizzlies, who have their own star duo in Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Morant has averaged 28.2 points and 9.2 assists per game in the playoffs, and Jackson is a Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

The Lakers won the season series against Memphis 2-1, so they'll feel pretty confident going into Sunday's series opener.