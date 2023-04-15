X

    Rocco Baldelli: Yankees' Domingo Germán Should've Been Ejected for Using Excess Rosin

    Francisco RosaApril 15, 2023

    BRONX, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: umpire James Hoye #92 ejects Rocco Baldelli #5 of the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Bronx, New York. All players are wearing the #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected from his team's 6-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Saturday after arguing with the umpires over Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán.

    Baldelli, who was ejected for the 12th time in his career, wanted Germán ejected for using excess rosin despite the umpires telling him to wipe it off in previous innings, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

    Germán was told by crew chief James Hoye to clean off the rosin following a third inning check but continued with it in the fourth and—after another prolonged check—was allowed to continue pitching.

    Although he didn't wash off the rosin, the umpires found no evidence of sticky material that helped with Germán's grip and control, which allowed him to stay in the game and led to Baldelli's ejection.

    German explained to the umpires that he prefers to put rosin on while he's in the dugout instead of on the mound, which they accepted.

    Rosin is allowed as long as it's not used on a pitcher's glove or uniform. The rosin is also not allowed to be mixed with anything like sunscreen, according to MLB.com.

    Before the start of the season, MLB announced that it would be enforcing its pitching checks rules more forcefully in 2023. Umpires can now conduct the checks more throughly and randomly than they did in the past.

    Saturday was a clear example of what can be expected more as the season moves along.

    Germán, who entered the game with 5.87 ERA through his first two starts of the season, was dominant against the Twins, which led to increased suspicion. He was perfect through the first five innings and ended up allowing just one run on three hits through 6 1/3 innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts and no walks.