XFL 2023 Results: Week 9 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Saturday

The penultimate week of the 2023 XFL season kicked off Saturday with a pair of games that had playoff implications.

In the first contest, the Houston Roughnecks clinched the No. 1 seed in the South Division and home field in the South Division Championship Game with a come-from-behind win over the Vegas Vipers.

The San Antonio Brahmas were then set to battle for their playoff lives when hosting the Orlando Guardians in the late game.

Here is a rundown of Saturday's XFL scores and results, plus a recap of all of the gridiron action.

Houston had already clinched a playoff berth entering Saturday, and while home-field advantage was likely as well, it eliminated all doubt with a 28-21 win over a pesky Vipers team.

The Roughnecks trailed 12-0 in the second quarter before the defense provided a spark late in the half, as linebacker Deandre Johnson sacked Vegas quarterback Jalan McClendon and stripped him of the ball, allowing Tavante Beckett to scoop it up and score a touchdown:

Houston's defense struck again in the third quarter when defensive back Ajene Harris stripped former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant of the ball and returned it for another touchdown.

With a one-point conversion, the Roughnecks took a 13-12 lead, and they never looked back, as they scored 19 unanswered points after the Vipers' initial 12-0 lead.

During the early part of the season, Houston boasted one of the most explosive offenses in the XFL, as quarterback Brandon Silvers led the way, along with wide receivers Jontre Kirklin and Deontay Burnett, as well as running back Max Borghi.

Losing Kirklin to a season-ending injury undoubtedly hurt the offense, but the defense has stepped up, which is right in line with Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips' background, as he spent many years in the NFL as a head coach and defensive coordinator.

With the Houston defense being primarily responsible for the comeback win, that side of the ball received a ton of praise on Twitter:

Once the defense got the Roughnecks back in the game, the lead was maintained and extended thanks largely to the running game.

Borghi finished with 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Brycen Alleyne added 42 yards and a score of his own.

Vegas made a late comeback bid by scoring a touchdown with 6:23 left and holding Houston to a field goal on the ensuing drive, but on the final drive of the game, a Vipers pass to the end zone fell harmlessly to the ground.

By virtue of the win, Houston has nothing to play for next week against the Arlington Renegades, meaning it can rest players in an effort to be as healthy as possible for the playoffs.

As for the Vipers, they could have another chance to play spoiler next week when they face a Seattle Sea Dragons team that is still fighting for a playoff spot.