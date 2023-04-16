Max Holloway and The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 44

1 of 8

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Arnold Allen was in the opposite corner. But Max Holloway was chasing history.

The former featherweight champion and consensus future Hall of Famer was tasked with taking down his streaking featherweight opponent in a meeting of Top 4 stars at 145 pounds.

He did so via unanimous decision in Saturday's final bout, but just as important were the milestones he attained in doing so across five main event-quality rounds.

Holloway, now 31, was already one of just 15 fighters to achieve at least a 10-fight Octagonal win streak, and he passed additional benchmarks during Saturday's action, becoming the first UFC fighter to land 3,000 significant strikes across a career and the third to put in seven hours of time in the Octagon.

At the end of 25 minutes with Allen, he'd won by two scores of 49-46 and another by 48-47.

"I was trying to come out here and be careful," Holloway said. "I knew he hit like a truck. The goal was to keep tagging him if he doesn't want to go out. He's durable, and I welcome that."

Holloway had edges in significant head strikes (77-48), significant body strikes (42-18), leg strikes (26-9) and overall striking percentage (56-35).

It was also his 12th straight win in a non-title fight, last losing to Conor McGregor in 2013.

For Allen, it was the first UFC loss after 10 straight wins dating back to 2015 and just the second loss in a pro career that began in 2012. He ranked fourth at 145 pounds to Holloway's second entering Saturday.

"Max has been around a long time," he said. "He's one of the best. I love the man. He inspires me."