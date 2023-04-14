Report: Hunter Dickinson Scheduled for Kansas Visit; Linked to Maryland, Georgetown

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines men's basketball transfer Hunter Dickinson is scheduled for an official visit to Kansas next week, per Michael Swain of Phog.net.

The 7-foot-1 center is also slated to take unofficial visits to Georgetown and Maryland this weekend, according to Swain.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

