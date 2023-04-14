Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals He Played 2021 Rams Season Without ACL in His Knee

AP Photo/Steve Ruark

Newly signed Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. revealed Thursday that he played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 without an ACL.

Speaking to Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website, OBJ noted that he insisted on playing through the issue despite surgery being recommended before ultimately suffering a torn ACL in L.A.'s Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals at the conclusion of that season:

"I just told him, 'I've been through way too much to come here and sign. There was way too much talk on my name. I came here to help win a championship.' I told him I'd die on the sword. I just cared that much about playing."

Beckham, 30, was a Pro Bowler in each of his first three NFL seasons with the New York Giants from 2014 through 2016, finishing all three of those campaigns with at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Injuries slowed Beckham down over the next few years, and when a stint with the Cleveland Browns didn't go as well as hoped, he was released during the 2021 season.

OBJ caught on with the Rams and played a huge role in their success down the stretch and in the playoffs. In eight regular-season games with the Rams, Beckham had 27 grabs for 305 yards and five scores, and he followed that up with 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games.

Beckham caught the opening touchdown of the Rams' Super Bowl win, and he was perhaps en route to Super Bowl MVP honors before getting injured.

After sitting out all of last season to get fully healthy from the torn ACL, Beckham signed a one-year, $15 million contract with $3 million in incentives with the Ravens this week.

The Ravens have long desperately needed more talent at the wide receiver position, and Beckham undoubtedly brings that to the table.

There are major question marks surrounding the quarterback position since the Ravens placed the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson despite Jackson requesting a trade.

Other NFL teams can negotiate with Jackson and send two first-round picks to the Ravens if Baltimore declines to match a contract offer made to Jackson.

Beckham is a needed piece no matter who the quarterback is in 2023, but signing him is a move that should appeal to Jackson.

OBJ appears to be fully healthy after dealing with myriad knee issues as a member of the Rams, and given what he did while banged up that season, his ceiling figures to be quite high in Baltimore.