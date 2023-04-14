Rick Fox Claps Back at Spencer Dinwiddie After Kyle Kuzma Comp, Lakers Title Comments

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Welcome to the Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma feud, Rick Fox.

When responding to Kuzma in the latest chapter of their back-and-forth, Dinwiddie told reporters, "Some people are blessed to be in situations. We don't get mad at Rick Fox for winning a championship with Kobe and Shaq. Some people are blessed, but we can't act like Rick Fox led them to a championship."

Fox, who won three consecutive championships with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-02, fired back with a picture of his trophies, a reference to his strong defense and a nod to legendary head coach Phil Jackson trusting him enough to name him a captain:

It was a reminder of the type of sustained championship success that both Kuzma and Dinwiddie are chasing.

As for the feud between former Washington Wizards teammates, things picked up in January when Dinwiddie ripped his former team for not being interested in winning. Kuzma responded by saying Dinwiddie's Dallas Mavericks "don't play winning basketball" with a string of emojis.

Dallas has since traded Dinwiddie to the Brooklyn Nets, but the personal rivalry came with him to his new team.

"I think if you look at him and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, then we can see that his priorities tend to vary," Dinwiddie said of Kuzma during an interview with FanDuel TV. "That's why he dresses the way he does, he approaches basketball the way he does, the comments he makes."

That led to a Twitter thread from Kuzma:

The back-and-forth will likely continue at some point, but Fox didn't miss a chance to jump into the fray and remind the basketball world about his three titles.