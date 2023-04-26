Imagining Victor Wembanyama on Every 2023 NBA Lottery Team

0 of 14

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

In one sense, we're late to the party. Every NBA team with even the slimmest chance of drafting generational prospect Victor Wembanyama has already been imagining what life would be like with the 7'4" Frenchman on the roster.

It's impossible for those franchises to dream too big.

Wembanyama brings a skill package previously unseen in a player his size. Guard-like handles and self-sufficient shot creation beyond the arc don't belong in a player taller than Kristaps Porziņģis. Wemby's possession of both put him in the rare position of having no real historical comps, giving whichever franchise is lucky enough to land him the blankest of canvases. The idea of planning around a shooting guard who happens to be able to grab the rim from his tiptoes is almost too much to process.

The certainties are even more tantalizing than the unknowns. Whatever Wembanyama becomes offensively, his length and mobility are all but certain to make him one of the most disruptive defensive forces in the league.

Only one team can win the lottery, but it's absolutely worth wondering what Wembanyama might contribute to all of his possible landing spots.