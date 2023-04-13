Stetson Bennett IV 'Might Go Undrafted' After Standout Georgia Career, NFL Exec Says

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who just led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, may go unselected in this year's NFL draft.

That's what an NFC team executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who provided this report on teams' feelings on Bennett:

"Bennett's size (5-11, 192 pounds) is bound to be a concern for some teams. And many interviewed have non-football concerns about Bennett, who was arrested for public intoxication on Jan. 29 and did not receive universally high marks on combine interviews. Said an NFC exec: 'To me, he's clearly better than those other guys [in this tier]. He does some good stuff. But he might go undrafted. His pre-draft has not been good and there are questions about whether he'll be the pro that you need out of a backup QB.'"

The B/R NFL Scouting Department does not have Bennett ranked on its post-combine big board, which features eight quarterbacks among the top 175 draft prospects.

The NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus big board has Bennett ranked 192nd, which would place him in the middle of the sixth round. Bennett is 12th among quarterbacks on the big board list.

Bennett will turn 26 years old during his rookie season, which could be a factor in teams deciding against taking him.

Ultimately, Bennett is looking like a late-round pick at best, but it could behoove him to go unselected and sign with a team of his choosing as an undrafted free agent.

At the very least, he should be able to enter a team's training camp with a shot to land as a reserve on the depth chart.

Bennett, who finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year, completed 65.0 percent of his passes for 66 touchdowns (21 interceptions) and 8,429 yards in his four seasons with the Bulldogs. He also found success on the ground in 2022 with 10 rushing touchdowns.