Report: Ravens Eye Quentin Johnston, Jordan Addison After Odell Beckham Jr. Contract

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

The Baltimore Ravens plan to be "aggressive in adding wide receiver help" in the upcoming draft and have their eyes on a couple of prospects in particular, per ESPN's Jordan Reid.

"The Ravens feel comfortable one of the top wideouts will be available in the 20s, and they have shown the most interest in Quentin Johnston (TCU) and Jordan Addison (USC)," Reid said.

Baltimore holds the No. 22 overall pick in this year's draft. The Ravens don't have a second-rounder, so they could be more inclined to fill a need right away at wideout.

No Ravens wide receiver had 50 catches or 500 yards last season. Rashod Bateman, the team's first-round choice in 2021, had 15 catches for 285 yards in six games last year before undergoing season-ending Lisfranc surgery.

His return plus the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year deal certainly helps that position group, but acquiring a first-round talent like Addison or Johnston should go a long way toward improving that unit.

The latest mock draft from the B/R NFL Scouting Department has the Ravens picking superstar running back Bijan Robinson, who fell out of the top 20 in their last set of predictions. Johnston went to the Detroit Lions at No. 18, while Addison went 27th to the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL draft will begin on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City.