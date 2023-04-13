Cowboys Rumors: 'CB Could Be a Focus on Day 2' of 2023 NFL Draft; Darius Rush Linked

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking to upgrade their secondary at some point early in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to ESPN, sources believe the Cowboys could target a tight end in the first round to replace free-agent departure Dalton Schultz before turning their attention to the cornerback position.

Cornerback is considered a likely focus for the Cowboys on Day 2, and South Carolina's Darius Rush has reportedly been linked to the organization.

The Cowboys already have a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro in place as their No. 1 corner in Trevon Diggs, but the future of the other starting cornerback spot is more unsettled.

Dallas signed veteran and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore in free agency to start across from Diggs, but ESPN noted that the Cowboys are aware he may only be a "one-year solution."

Because of that, bringing in a young corner to learn behind Gilmore makes plenty of sense from Dallas' perspective.

Oregon's Christian Gonzalez, Illinois' Devon Witherspoon and Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. are considered near-certainties to come off the board in the first round of the draft, but other intriguing options could still be available in the second and third rounds.

That includes Maryland's Deonte Banks, Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes, Rush and Rush's South Carolina teammate Cam Smith.

Dallas owns the No. 58 overall pick in the second round and the No. 90 overall pick in the third round, and it isn't outside the realm of possibility that Rush could fall to the 90th pick.

Rush spent four seasons at South Carolina and played extensively in the last two. After recording 26 tackles, eight passes defended and one interception in 13 games in 2021, he had 38 tackles, seven passes defended and two picks last season.

Perhaps adding to the Cowboys' interest in Rush is the fact that Gilmore is also a South Carolina alum, possibly making him the perfect mentor for Rush at the NFL level.