C.J. Stroud Compared to Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Lions' Jared Goff by NFL Execs

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is drawing comparisons to two Pro Bowl quarterbacks ahead of the 2023 NFL draft—albeit ones a tier below the superstar level you'd want with a top overall selection.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Stroud has drawn comparisons to Dak Prescott and Jared Goff in the predraft process.

While Prescott and Goff are quality NFL starting quarterbacks, both come with significant flaws. Prescott tied for the NFL lead in interceptions last season (15), and Goff's had his own issues with turnovers while topping out right around average among starting quarterbacks.

If you draft a quarterback of the Prescott/Goff tier in the latter half of round one or in Day 2, it should be considered a win. Getting a fundamentally average starting quarterback at the top of the draft would be a disappointment for the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and any other team selecting in the top five.

Stroud did not show a propensity for turnovers at Ohio State, tossing just 12 picks in 830 pass attempts at Ohio State.

If he winds up being a better version of the two guys mentioned by executives, then we might see a perennial Pro Bowler who fits the billing as a top quarterback.