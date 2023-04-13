Bryce Young Draws Drew Brees Comp From NFL Execs, Described as 'Mental Savant'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

NFL scouts and executives aren't shying away from grand comparisons when it comes to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted the most frequent player Young is compared to is future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who just so happens to be one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Brees' resume includes a Super Bowl title, Super Bowl MVP, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and 13 Pro Bowl selections.

So no pressure, rookie.

One NFC executive described Young as a "mental savant," while an AFC evaluator said he is the "most pro-ready" because he "sees the whole field better than anyone."

Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud could end up going in the first two picks to the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Both teams need franchise quarterbacks, and Carolina gave up wide receiver DJ Moore and significant draft capital when it traded up to acquire the No. 1 pick from the Chicago Bears.

It surely made that move with the intention of landing its next franchise quarterback, and Young might just be the pick.

If his career is anything like Brees' was, the Panthers will be set for the next decade or more.