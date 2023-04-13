Eagles Rumors: RB Discussed 'A Lot' in Plans amid Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs Buzz

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Miles Sanders helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl last season, but he is now on the Carolina Panthers.

So the reigning NFC champions may look toward the NFL draft to help find a replacement.

ESPN's Matt Miller reported "running back comes up a lot when talking to both team and league sources about the Eagles' draft plans." Miller noted that might not mean targeting Texas' Bijan Robinson in the first round even after an official visit, but Philadelphia did meet with Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs as another option as well.

The Eagles will likely feature Kenneth Gainwell more during the upcoming season and added Rashaad Penny, so this isn't a desperation play for a team that can't leave the draft without a running back.

But some insurance would be ideal since Penny played just five games last year and has an extensive injury history.

Philadelphia has two first-rounders as well at Nos. 10 and 30, so it could go for a bigger position of need early and then use that second one on a running back if it so chooses.

That might be a bit early to select a running back in today's NFL, but finding a way to replace Sanders' lost production will be key if the offense is going to remain one of the most dangerous in the league.