Giants Rumors: CB Is NY's 'Most Likely Target' amid Buzz Around Jordan Addison, WRs

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Today's pass-happy NFL often comes down to who wins the individual battles between wide receivers and cornerbacks, and the New York Giants are reportedly focusing on both positions with the No. 25 pick in the draft.

ESPN's Matt Miller said wide receiver and cornerback continues to "dominate the conversations around the Giants" with USC's Jordan Addison and Boston College's Zay Flowers as possible targets on the offensive side.

Still, a source told Miller that cornerback is "the most likely target" with Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes as a potential option.

While B/R's NFL Scouting Department didn't project Forbes as a first-round pick in its latest mock draft, he was a ballhawk with 14 interceptions during his collegiate career, six of which he returned for touchdowns.

Adding someone like that to the secondary could help the Giants counter the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Terry McLaurin, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in an NFC East with no shortage of dangerous wide receivers on the outside.