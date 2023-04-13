Hyundai's Craig Breen Dies at Age 33 After Crash During Practice for WRC Race

MICKE FRANSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen died Thursday at 33 years old following a crash during practice.

Tom Howard of Motorsport.com noted the crash happened during a team test on asphalt roads in Croatia. Hyundai Motorsport confirmed that co-driver James Fulton did not suffer any injuries in the crash.

"The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing," the WRC said in a statement. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time."

Breen, who was the son of Irish rally national champion Ray Breen, began in circuit racing before switching to rallying in 2009.

He was the 2011 WRC Academy champion and the 2012 WRC Super 2000 world rally champion before making it to the top tier of rallying in 2016. In all, he competed in 81 rallies and accumulated 30 stage wins.

Hyundai added Breen as a part-time driver from 2019 through 2021, and he eventually returned to the team in 2023.

He was off to an impressive start this year after finishing in second place at his first WRC start of the season at Rally Sweden in February.