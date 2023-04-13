Michael Pittman Jr. Says Colts Contract Isn't 'a Goal... It'll Happen Eventually'

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michael Pittman Jr. is entering the final year of his contract with the Indianapolis Colts, but the wide receiver isn't focused on an extension at the moment.

"I wouldn't say it's a goal," he said Wednesday. "I think that happens naturally with performance. And if it doesn't happen this year, that's no big deal. I mean, it'll happen eventually. I just kind of let that business side—just leave that to my agent."



Pittman added that negotiations can turn "ugly," so he doesn't want to involve himself much.

The 2020 second-round pick has caught 227 passes for 2,510 yards and 11 touchdowns through three seasons. His production would be even better were it not for the revolving door at quarterback in Indianapolis.

Spotrac estimates Pittman's market value at $73.7 million over four years, with his $18.4 million average salary ranking 16th among wideouts.

The Athletic's James Boyd posited in February the Colts "will likely negotiate an extension, they won't break the bank to do it" when it comes to Pittman.

The two sides have plenty of time to work out an agreement before the 2023 season gets underway, and the Colts could even let things drag on into next offseason if they consider the franchise tag to be their last resort.

The danger to waiting on an extension is that re-signing Pittman to a long-term deal may only become more expensive if he goes out and has another productive year.