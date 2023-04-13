Rockets' Tilman Fertitta Bid $5.6B on Commanders; Says $6B Not 'the Right Number'

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Houston Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta said during an interview on CNBC Wednesday that he made a $5.6 billion bid for the Washington Commanders and will not move off that number.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post relayed Fertitta's remarks.

Fertitta, who is also the owner, CEO and chairman of Landry's Inc., has been governor of the Rockets since Oct. 2017. He's one of the big names in the running for the Commanders, who appear likely to be sold imminently by team owner Dan Snyder.

Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Snyder wanted $7 billion at the start but has since come down to $6.5 billion.

"And as for where it actually lands, it sounds like the final figure will be closer to $6 billion, which is a healthy distance north of the $4.65 billion the Bowlen Family Trust got for the Broncos," Breer wrote.

He also noted that there is "a good level of confidence that we'll get a vote in May" from league owners approving a sale.

If Fertitta is standing pat at $5.6 billion, then it doesn't look like he'll end up purchasing the team. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Brian Windhorst, there are two fully funded $6 billion bids on the table for the team.

One is from Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos, and the other is from Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, who is also joined in a group by American billionaire Mitch Rales and former NBA superstar and current businessman and entrepreneur Magic Johnson.

Ultimately, it appears Snyder's reign as the Commanders' owner is quickly coming to an end after 24 years. At this point, it's a matter of who wins the bidding and for how much in the coming weeks.