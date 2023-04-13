Bryce Harper Preparing to Play 1st Base for Phillies Due to Rhys Hoskins Injury

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper isn't a first baseman, but he's been preparing to play the position later this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, per The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

"That just tells you something about Harp," Phillies manager Rob Thomson told The Athletic before Wednesday's loss to the Miami Marlins. "The team guy that he is. He wants to play."

There's no specific timeline for Harper to return to the field, but the Phillies believe the two-time MVP learning how to play first base could allow him to return sooner than if he played in the outfield, according to Gelb.

"If I can give them whatever they want from first base, or right field, or whatever it is—not just this year, but going forward—it gives us an opportunity," Harper said. "Whatever it is. Whatever they want. It gives them the option to do that."

Harper underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in November, and the Phillies said at the time that he was expected to return as the team's designated hitter by the All-Star break in July, adding that he could return to right field by the end of the season.

However, Philadelphia's needs have changed drastically since then as the team's first basemen are both on the injured list, so it's no surprise Harper wanted to explore playing the position.

Rhys Hoskins' season could be over due to a torn ACL and Darick Hall went down with a thumb injury, leaving the Phillies with a makeshift platoon at first base of third baseman Alec Bohm and Kody Clemens.

The Phillies provided a glimpse of Harper getting reps in at first base during practice on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. The 30-year-old is seen with a brace on his arm and a first baseman's glove on his hand.

It's possible that first base won't be too difficult for the everyday outfielder to pick up, either.

Harper's agent, Scott Boras, said back when he was a free agent in 2018 that the veteran "takes ground balls there all the time in the offseason" and that he "can help a team in many ways."

"Harper originally was a catcher, and scouts say he has decent hands and feet. Playing first also would result in less wear and tear on him physically, perhaps enabling him to be even better offensively," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal also wrote at the time

The Phillies have gotten out to a rough start this season and sit fourth in the NL East with a 4-8 record.

Even if he isn't the best defender at first base, getting Harper's bat back into the lineup will be a huge plus for Philadelphia. Last season, he slashed .286/.364/.514 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI in 99 games.