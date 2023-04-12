Rockets Rumors: Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel Interviewed for HC Job

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets reportedly have interviewed Frank Vogel for their open head coaching position, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Vogel, 49, last coached the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019-2022. He led L.A. to an NBA title in 2020.

His head coaching career began with the Indiana Pacers on an interim basis in January 2011 after Jim O'Brien was fired. Vogel stuck with Indiana through 2016, leading the team to the playoffs five of six times and the Eastern Conference Finals twice.

Vogel's contract was not renewed after the 2015-16 season, and he then went to the Orlando Magic for two years. He did not enjoy the same success in Orlando, going 29-53 and 25-57 before the Magic fired him.

After one season off the sidelines, Vogel was hired as the Lakers' head coach. The first year was a resounding success, leading to the Lakers' first championship in 10 years. However, the Lakers fell in the first round of the playoffs the next year before missing the postseason entirely in 2021-22.

Injuries (notably to LeBron James and Anthony Davis) played a part in the team's two-season slide, and the addition of Russell Westbrook in 2021 did not work out.

Ultimately, Vogel is an experienced head coach who can help shepherd a very young Rockets team with plenty of talent.

That hasn't led to success in the post-James Harden era, with the team notably going just 59-177 under Stephen Silas, whose fourth-year contract option was not renewed.

But the Rockets have another lottery pick on the way to join a roster that includes players such as Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr. It's an intriguing job for any coach, and Vogel could be the right person for the job as Houston looks to get out of the Western Conference basement.