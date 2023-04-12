Some MLB Teams Extend Beer Sales Later into Games After Pitch Clock Rule Change

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Going to a Major League Baseball game and enjoying a hot dog with an ice-cold beer is an American tradition.

However, with the implementation of a pitch clock and several other rules, major league games have become considerably shorter this season, giving fans less time to enjoy an adult beverage or two.

Several teams are combating that by extending alcohol sales into the eighth inning this season, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). The Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams to have extended alcohol sales beyond the seventh inning, which has been the typical cutoff point in years past.

The Rangers said they are offering in-seat service, which includes alcohol sales through the eighth inning, to all fans so that they won't have to miss the faster-paced action. On average, games are 31 minutes shorter than they were last year.

Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger told MLB.com that the decision to extend alcohol sales into the eighth inning at American Family Field was an experiment.

"If it turns out that this is causing an issue or we feel that it might cause an issue, then we'll revert to what we have done previously," Schlesinger said.

MLB doesn't regulate when teams sell alcohol, though most franchises have opted to stop serving alcoholic beverages after the seventh inning to avoid overserving customers. However, VIP areas of many ballparks served alcohol after the seventh prior to this season, so it's not a surprise that other vendors are testing out an extension of sales.