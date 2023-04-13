Final B/R NHL Goalie Rankings For the 2022-23 Regular Season

1 of 4

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

32. San Jose Sharks

Other goalies around the league may have had worse seasons, but no team in the NHL collectively had a worse season in net than the Sharks. They've put up a .881 save percentage spread out among four goalies. James Reimer started off as well as you could given the team in front of him and was outstanding on the penalty kill, but as the season wore on it brought him down to a .891 save percentage. Backup Kaapo Kähkönen had the third-lowest save percentage among goalies with 30 or more games (.883), and he and Reimer virtually split games 50-50. The Sharks will have a long road back to the playoffs, and fixing up goaltending must be a priority.

31. Vancouver Canucks

It was a night-and-day difference in Vancouver's net between Bruce Boudreau's time behind the bench and when Rick Tocchet took over. Problem is, Thatcher Demko, Spencer Martin, Collin Delia and Arturs Silovs just weren't consistent enough this season. Demko was brutal early in the season and then got hurt. By the time he returned in late February, Tocchet was in charge, and he's slowly rounded into form. He's gone 11-4-2 with a .918 save percentage since then and looks every bit the player he's shown to be in the past. Martin and Delia took a lot on the chin with Demko out, and Silovs showed some promise in a handful of games. It was a brutal season for Vancouver, but their late-season push brings hope for next season.

30. Columbus Blue Jackets

When it comes to raw numbers like shots allowed and goals against, the only team worse than the Blue Jackets were the Ducks, and we've got a soft spot for goalies who can stand up admirably in the face of a lot of frozen vulcanized rubber. Between Elvis Merzlikins, Daniil Tarasov, the traded Joonas Korpisalo and Michael Hutchinson, there wasn't much goodness to go around apart from Korpisalo. Merzlikins was the worst goalie (minimum 30 games) in the NHL by most advanced and simple metrics. His .874 save percentage is last, and he tied for last with Kaapo Kähkönen with minus-25.9 goals saved above expected. Considering he had a .907 last season, that's hard to see.

29. Calgary Flames

The Flames' disappointing non-playoff season was made possible due to Jacob Markström and Daniel Vladar not seizing the day. Markström went from a Vezina contender with a .922 save percentage to .892 this season. Vladar, who played well enough to carve out more starts and threaten to take the starting job, cooled off and finished with a .894. Goaltending wasn't the only reason Calgary missed the playoffs, but it's the leading cause, and Markström's save percentage falling by 30 points sticks out badly. Below-average and inconsistent goaltending will do a team in every time.

28. St. Louis Blues

St. Louis rode Jordan Binnington hard this season, which is unfortunate because he wasn't very good. Binnington's .892 save percentage is the worst of his career as a full-time NHLer, and he posted that after setting a career low of .901 last season. He played 60 games this season which seems wild considering his play, but backup Thomas Greiss went 7-10-0 with a .896. Both players had below-zero goals saved above expected (Greiss minus-5.4, Binnington minus-11.7), so they weren't doing themselves any favors either. Rookie Joel Hofer has provided some hope in his few starts, but it was a slog for the Blues in goal this season.

27. Montréal Canadiens

The Canadiens had a fascinating situation in goal with Jake Allen their No. 1 (.891) but backup Samuel Montembeault being the better performer (.904). The two of them nearly split starts 50-50, and Montembeault provided plenty of reasons why he should've gotten more of them. Visions of Connor Bedard just popped up in my head for some reason, and I don't know why. Leaning on the more veteran goalie in the situation Montréal is in (young, not a playoff contender, lots of injuries) made plenty of sense, except the Habs just weren't very good. When their young players become even better players, how they tackle the goalie situation will be interesting.

26. Chicago Blackhawks

Alex Stalock's play was excellent, it's just unfortunate he dealt with an injury. His .910 in 26 games with two shutouts on the kind of team Chicago put out there is outstanding. Consider his tandem-mate Petr Mrázek had a .894 and rookie Arvid Söderblom did the same in 54 combined games. Chicago played hard but just wasn't built to win, and the goaltending was probably a little better than anticipated, all things considered. It's tough to crush guys who are purposely put in a position to have a rough night every night, and their goalies handled it as well as anyone could, particularly Stalock.

25. Anaheim Ducks

Let's tip our caps out of respect for John Gibson, Anthony Stolarz and Lukas Dostal for being part of the Ducks team that allowed the most shots on goal in franchise history. They faced 39.1 shots per game (last in NHL; Columbus was second worst with 35.4) and have allowed a league-worst 330 goals. They also have the second-worst penalty kill in the league. This is the way to soften the blow of seeing the numbers the goalies put up. Gibson took it on the chin, going 14-30-8 with an .899 save percentage and minus-12.7 goals saved above expected. When you face the volume of shots he did, it's impossible to save them all. Stolarz had a respectable .897, and Dostal had .901 in 19 games. The Ducks allowed over four goals per game and jeez, if not for what the goalies did, this could've been so much worse.