Report: Hendon Hooker to Visit with Raiders, Buccaneers After Meeting with Lions

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker reportedly has visits scheduled this week with two teams that could be targeting a quarterback in the first-round of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hooker is scheduled to meet with both the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rapoport noted that Hooker met with the Detroit Lions, who have two first-round picks in the 2023 draft, on Wednesday as well.

After beginning his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, Hooker transferred to Tennessee and enjoyed two highly productive seasons with the Volunteers.

In 2021, Hooker completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 2,945 yards, 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also rushed for 616 yards and five scores.

He was on pace for an even bigger season in 2022, completing 69.6 percent of his passing attempts for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions, to go along with 430 yards and five scores on the ground.

Hooker was among the front-runners in the Heisman Trophy race and had Tennessee in the College Football Playoff mix before suffering a torn ACL that ended his senior season after 11 games.

Initially, NFL draft evaluators and experts were not mentioning Hooker as being in the first-round mix. Throughout the draft process, four quarterbacks have been considered slam-dunk first-round selections in Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

Hooker may not be a sure thing, but the narrative seems to have changed on him, making it highly possible that he comes off the board in the first 31 selections.

The Raiders, Bucs and Lions don't necessarily have to take a quarterback in the first or second round, but all of them could benefit from a developmental prospect under center.

Las Vegas, which owns the No. 7 overall pick, signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be its starter. Hooker would be an ideal option to sit and learn behind him.

The Buccaneers are searching for their quarterback of the future following the retirement of Tom Brady. They are currently set to enter the 2023 season with the uninspiring quarterback duo of Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, making Hooker a legitimate option at No. 19 overall.

Detroit, which will pick sixth and 18th overall, got a strong season out of veteran quarterback Jared Goff last season, but it wouldn't hurt to groom someone like Hooker behind him.