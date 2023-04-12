Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Contract Agreed; Fight Set for Aug. 5 in Dallas

Francois Nel/Getty Images

The long simmering feud between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will finally come to a head.

Paul announced Wednesday the fight is on for Aug. 5 in Dallas.

The 26-year-old is coming off his first defeat, losing a split decision to Tommy Fury in February. This will be Diaz's boxing debut. His last fight came inside the cage at UFC 279 in September, when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the fourth round.

