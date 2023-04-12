PGA Tour Reveals 7-Event Fall Schedule Featuring $56.6M in Prize-Money Purses

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The PGA Tour announced its revamped 2023 fall schedule Wednesday, which will feature seven tournaments carrying $56.6 million in prize money.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported there will be several benefits to the winners of the seven tournaments, including a two-year tour exemption and invitations to the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Players Championship and major championships.

"The reimagining of our schedule—from the regular season with designated and full-field events to the FedEx Cup Playoffs and culminating with the FedEx Cup Fall—creates distinct but connected 'chapters,' and within this new framework, the FedEx Cup Fall is now more than ever an integral part of that compelling story. There will be so much at stake—and more immediate payoffs—as opportunities are unlocked in the FedEx Cup Fall for the season to come," PGA Tour president Tyler Dennis said in a statement.

