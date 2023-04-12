Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon on DeAndre Hopkins Trade: I Want 'Best for Him and Us'

Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Trade rumors have swirled around Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for much of the offseason, though new head coach Jonathan Gannon isn't ruling out a return.

"We'll see. I've been in communication with D-Hop," he told reporters when asked if he expected to see Hopkins in attendance during April's offseason strength and conditioning program. "I want to do what's best for him and us at the same time. When he's ready to come, he'll come and improve his game, too."

