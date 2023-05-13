Ranking Warriors' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

Ranking Warriors' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff LossMay 13, 2023
The Golden State Warriors ended last season with an NBA title.
They finished this one with a second-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
That stings, but the real sting comes from the uncertainty around this core. Draymond Green has a player option for next season. Klay Thompson is now approaching the final campaign on his contract. Stephen Curry isn't getting any younger—or less expensive.
Championship windows don't stay open forever, and it's fair to wonder whether we just saw this core's close.
Then again, this doesn't have to be the finish line. In fact, maybe the playoff exit propels this front office to find more help and this summer becomes the stepping stone toward the team's next title run. If the Warriors hit the trade market in search of their missing piece, the following three players loom as logical targets.
3. Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
Virtually all modern NBA teams could use more two-way wings, and the Warriors are no exception.
Dorian Finney-Smith didn't quite fit that label perfectly this season—he defended at a high level but took a step back on offense—but he has worn it just fine in years past. Plus, maybe this little rough patch makes his trade cost more manageable.
Finney-Smith is a shape-shifting stopper who can handle most any assignment on the defensive end. He offers everything from point-of-attack defense to physicality in the post, meaning he brings ample switchability.
His shooting really cooled this season (39.1 percent overall, 33.7 percent from three), but the Warriors could easily view that as an extended rough patch. Over the three seasons prior, he made 47.0 percent of his field goals and was a 38.9 percent shooter from range.
2. Gary Harris, Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic proved plenty scrappy this season, but leveling up from a feisty 48-loss team to any type of contender can be a long process. It might be too long for Orlando to hold on to Gary Harris, who will turn 29 before the 2023-24 campaign tips.
If he hits the trade market, Golden State should be ready to pounce.
Harris would be a perfect complement to Curry in the backcourt. Harris understands he's on the hardwood for defense and distance shooting. He doesn't stray outside of his lane, and playing to his strengths this season allowed him to post a pristine 45.0/43.1/90.0 shooting slash.
He does a lot of smart things that can help a team win. He just needs to join a team with a better chance of winning big than the Magic will have in the near future.
1. O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors
This would probably stretch Golden State's trade budget to its limit, but O.G. Anunoby looks like such a clean system fit that he might be worth breaking the bank for.
He could be the most versatile stopper in the Association. He can pester speedy point guards, bang with bigs and silence scorers of any type in between. He made the 99th percentile in Dunks & Threes' defensive estimated plus/minus.
On the offensive end, he could feast on the drive-and-kick shots this system generates. He averaged 1.9 catch-and-shoot threes this season and converted those looks at a 40.5 percent clip, per NBA.com. He keeps adding to his individual repertoire, too, and can create his own shots when needed.
Having him and Andrew Wiggins in the same wing rotation would be a cheat code on defense, and both would keep the floor spaced for Stephen Curry to attack. He wouldn't come cheap—Toronto would at least ask for (if not demand) Jonathan Kuminga—but the potential prize could be worth the price.