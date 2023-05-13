Ranking Warriors' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors ended last season with an NBA title.

They finished this one with a second-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.



That stings, but the real sting comes from the uncertainty around this core. Draymond Green has a player option for next season. Klay Thompson is now approaching the final campaign on his contract. Stephen Curry isn't getting any younger—or less expensive.



Championship windows don't stay open forever, and it's fair to wonder whether we just saw this core's close.

Then again, this doesn't have to be the finish line. In fact, maybe the playoff exit propels this front office to find more help and this summer becomes the stepping stone toward the team's next title run. If the Warriors hit the trade market in search of their missing piece, the following three players loom as logical targets.

