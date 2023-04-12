Every NHL Team's Best Player During the 2023-23 Season

Every NHL Team's Best Player During the 2023-23 SeasonApril 12, 2023
The 2022-23 NHL regular season draws to a close Friday, and the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs start Monday.
It's been one of the most memorable and exciting campaigns in NHL history.
The league's 3.18 goals per game are the most since 1993-94. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid became the first player to reach 150 points since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.
Ten players, including McDavid, have reached 100 points. Four have tallied at least 50 goals.
Hockey is very much a team game, especially in the NHL. Nevertheless, every club has one player who stood out from the rest over the course of the season. Here's our take on the best from each of the 32 squads.
Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Zegras
It's been a difficult season for the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks, as they sit near the bottom of the standings. Trevor Zegras is among their few bright spots, heading a roster turning toward younger talent.
The 22-year-old Zegras enjoyed an impressive full-season debut in 2021-22 in which he was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy. The gifted center avoided a sophomore slump this season as his club's leading scorer with 22 goals and 40 assists for 62 points.
A dazzling playmaker, Zegras established himself as the Ducks' first-line center. While his defensive game and faceoff win percentage (41.3) need improvement, there's no denying his value to the Anaheim offense. He's tied with Troy Terry for the team lead in even-strength points (46) and Terry and John Klingberg for game-winning goals with three.
Zegras remains the foundation on which the Ducks' ongoing rebuild rests. He's only going to get better as each season progresses and his supporting cast improves.
Honorable Mention: Troy Terry, Mason McTavish
Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller
It seems the only time the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes garner headlines is with their ongoing arena issues, whenever they add to their burgeoning stockpile of draft picks in the trade market and when it's discussed whether they will win the draft lottery.
Overshadowed by these stories is the emergence of Clayton Keller. Chosen seventh overall in 2016 by the Coyotes and a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2017-18, the 24-year-old left winger overcame a broken leg that ended his 2021-22 season with a team-leading, career-best performance this season of 37 goals, 48 assists and 85 points.
A skillful playmaker, Keller is putting up numbers a Coyotes player hasn't reached since Keith Tkachuk and Jeremy Roenick were their stars in the late 1990s. He's only one point behind Tkachuk's single-season record of 86 set in 1996-97. More impressively, Keller is doing this on a roster that is still very much in the rebuilding stage.
Arizona hopes the depth in its pipeline will one day lift it from league laughingstock into perennial playoff contention. Keller's breakout performance this season provides a ray of hope for long-suffering fans as well as the first part of the equation for management to build a winning formula.
Honorable Mention: Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse
Boston Bruins: David Pastrnak
The Boston Bruins have had a season for the ages. They set an NHL record with 63 victories while winning their second Presidents' Trophy in four years as the top regular-season club. Their dominant performance has made them the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
The Bruins' stellar play is due largely to their impressive roster depth and stars such as Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy. Looming above them all this season is David Pastrnak, who enjoyed one of the best years ever for a Bruins scorer.
Pastrnak, 26, shared the Maurice Richard Trophy during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season with 48 goals. He's outdone himself this season with a career-best, team-leading performance of 60 goals and 109 points. He's the first Bruin to reach the 50-goal mark since Cam Neely in 1993-94 and the first to hit 60 since Phil Esposito in 1974-75.
Despite his previous scoring exploits, Pastrnak was often overshadowed by long-time Bruins stars Bergeron and Marchand. In 2022-23, the talented product of Czechia garnered the spotlight as the offensive engine powering the Bruins to the best regular-season record in history.
Honorable Mention: Patrice Bergeron, Linus Ullmark
Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin
After several years of rebuilding, the Buffalo Sabres are still playing meaningful hockey in April. Even if they fail to clinch a playoff berth, their improvement this season bodes well for the long-term future.
Rasmus Dahlin played a crucial role in the Sabres' development this season. Following his 53-point breakout campaign in 2021-22, the 22-year-old defenseman sits fourth among their leading scorers and sixth among all blueliners with a career-best 72 points.
Dahlin's time on ice per game (25:46) leads Buffalo and ranks third among all skaters. The 6'3", 202-pounder is also the team leader in power-play ice time (3:37) and blocked shots (128), is tied for the club lead in hits (105) with Mattias Samuelsson and is third among squad takeaway leaders with 44.
The defense as a whole still needs work, but the Sabres are fortunate to have a cornerstone player such as Dahlin patrolling their blue line. Without him, they might not have improved as much as they did. The best is yet to come for Dahlin as he approaches his playing prime.
Honorable Mention: Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch
Calgary Flames: Tyler Toffoli
Following a summer of offseason roster changes, the Calgary Flames struggled through 2022-23 before being eliminated from playoff contention Monday by the Nashville Predators. It was a disappointing performance after they finished third in the Western Conference last season.
All eyes have been focused on the struggles of new Flames Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri as well as goaltender Jacob Markstrom's inconsistent play after he was a Vezina Trophy finalist a year ago. Lost amid those stories is Tyler Toffoli, who is enjoying the best season of his 11-year career.
Acquired midway through last season by the Flames, Toffoli achieved a team-leading, career-best performance of 34 goals and 73 points. The swift-skating 30-year-old winger also leads his club with 25 power-play points and is tied with Kadri and Rasmus Andersson for the team lead in game-winning goals with four.
Toffoli was the Flames' most consistent offensive forward this season. The Hockey News' Jonathan Tovell also noted Toffoli was among five players who elevated their performance when facing division rivals.
Honorable Mention: Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund
Carolina Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho
The Metropolitan Division leaders with 111 points, the Carolina Hurricanes are enjoying the first back-to-back 100-point seasons in franchise history. They've established themselves among the league's elite franchises and must be taken seriously as Stanley Cup contenders this season.
First-line center Sebastian Aho deserves his fair share of credit for the Hurricanes' strong play. Their leading goal scorer this season with 35, he sits second in points with 65 despite having missed seven games.
Aho also leads all Hurricanes forwards in time on ice per game (19:29). He is the club leader in power-play ice time (3:13), sits second in takeaways with 60 and is tied for third with Teuvo Teräväinen in shorthanded ice time (1:47).
Since his breakout season in 2017-18, Aho has consistently been the Hurricanes' best offensive player as well as their top center. He'll be expected to lead the way in their quest for the Stanley Cup.
Honorable Mention: Martin Necas, Brent Burns
Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones
After several years of decline, the Chicago Blackhawks hit bottom in 2022-23. Having traded away a franchise star in Patrick Kane while longtime captain Jonathan Toews faces an uncertain future, the club is near the bottom of the overall standings.
It's difficult to find many positives in this miserable season. The play of Seth Jones is among the few bright spots for the rebuilders.
Jones' 35 points in 70 games have the 28-year-old defenseman sitting fifth among Chicago scorers, while his 12 goals rank sixth. He's their leader in time on ice per game (24:33) and second in power-play ice time (3:21) to Kane. Jones is also second in blocked shots with 123 and fourth in takeaways with 45.
Now in the first season of his eight-year contract, Jones will remain the top defenseman on the Chicago blue line as management rebuilds the roster. His presence should prove invaluable as part of the leadership group going forward.
Honorable Mention: Taylor Raddysh, Alex Stalock
Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon
It's hard to believe Nathan MacKinnon never reached 100 points in his nine previous seasons with the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old center flirted with the century mark three straight times beginning in 2017-18 while establishing himself among the league's elite scorers.
This season, however, MacKinnon finally reached that vaunted milestone. With a club-leading 107 points, he became the first Avalanche player to reach 100 points in a season since Joe Sakic in 2006-07.
MacKinnon's efforts have him sixth among the league's leading scorers. He's tallied 73 of his points at even strength, sitting fourth among the league leaders in that category. Among Avalanche skaters, he's tied with Mikko Rantanen for third in time on ice per game with 22:17, and he sits fourth in takeaways with 42.
Thanks in part to MacKinnon's scoring efforts, the Avalanche rose from ninth in the Western Conference standings as of New Year's Day to first place in the Central Division and third in the conference. He will once again be among the Avs' key players as they attempt to defend their Stanley Cup championship in the upcoming playoffs.
Honorable Mention: Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar
Columbus Blue Jackets: Johnny Gaudreau
The Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off last summer's biggest free-agent signing by inking left winger Johnny Gaudreau to a seven-year, $68.3 million contract. The move was expected to be a significant step in the Jackets' progression back to playoff contention after two down seasons.
Things didn't work out as hoped for the 29-year-old Gaudreau or the Jackets. With 57 points, they're jockeying with Chicago and Anaheim for this season's worst record. Injuries to key players such as Zach Werenski, Jakub Voráček and Patrik Laine contributed to their decline.
Gaudreau's production suffered as a result, dropping from a career-high 115 points last season with the Flames to 71 points this season. Nevertheless, he was often the Jackets' best player, leading them in points and takeaways (48), while his 3:11 in power-play ice time per game was the club's second-highest.
With a healthier roster, Gaudreau's stats likely would've been much better. The fact he performed as well as he did after everything the Blue Jackets endured is a testament to his offensive skills.
Honorable Mention: Patrik Laine, Boone Jenner
Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson
Since finishing as a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy in his rookie campaign of 2020-21, Jason Robertson has established himself as the Dallas Stars' best player. In his sophomore season, he led the Stars with 41 goals while finishing second in points with 79.
Robertson's ascension continued this season, as the 23-year-old left winger set career highs by leading the Stars with 46 goals and 106 points in 80 games. He also broke Mike Modano's record for the most points (93) by a Dallas Stars player.
A closer look at Robertson's stats reveals his dominance and importance. He leads the team in power-play ice time per game (3:19) and forwards in time on ice per game (18:51). He's the Stars' five-on-five shot attempts percentage leader (56.2) as well as their leader in takeaways (60).
Robertson's performance this season played a significant factor in the Stars' clinching a playoff berth and jockeying for first place in the Central Division with the Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. As he approaches his playing prime, Robertson has joined the ranks of the NHL's elite scorers.
Honorable Mention: Jamie Benn, Miro Heiskanen
Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin
The rebuilding Detroit Red Wings have tied a franchise record by missing the postseason for the seventh straight year. Nevertheless, they made significant improvement thanks in part to center and team captain Dylan Larkin.
While promising youngsters such as Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond have disappointed this season, the 26-year-old Larkin enjoyed the best season of his eight-year NHL career. He leads the Wings with a career-best 79 points and has tied his career-best of 32 goals.
Larkin also leads Detroit in faceoff win percentage (54.5), takeaways (55) and power-play time on ice per game (3:29). His 19:34 of time on ice per game leads all Red Wings forwards, and he's second among them in shorthanded ice time (1:51).
That all-around play and his commitment to the Red Wings' rebuild earned Larkin an eight-year contract extension. He will remain a strong leader for this club as they continue to build toward ending their long playoff drought.
Honorable Mention: David Perron, Moritz Seider
Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid
The best player on the Edmonton Oilers is also the best player in the NHL. Even with two other 100-point players in superstar Leon Draisaitl and the versatile Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the 26-year-old Oilers captain outshines those two worthy teammates.
Connor McDavid cemented his place as the league's top player long before this season by winning the Art Ross Trophy four times, the Ted Lindsay Award three times and the Hart Memorial Trophy twice. He reached or exceeded the 100-point plateau six times in the last seven years.
This season, however, McDavid took his game to a different level. With 151 points, he's the first player to reach 150 points since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. And with 64 goals, he will also likely wind up as the league's leading goal scorer for the first time in his career, putting him on pace to win his first Maurice Richard Trophy.
No other player has dominated NHL scoring in recent years quite like McDavid. If there were any lingering doubts as to his greatness, he's shattered them with his performance this season.
Honorable Mention: Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Florida Panthers: Matthew Tkachuk
After a career-best 104-point performance with the Calgary Flames, Matthew Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers last July in a blockbuster deal. He quickly signed an eight-year, $76 million contract with his new club.
Tkachuk faced the challenge of matching last season's production with new teammates in a new city. He wasted no time proving he was worth his new annual cap hit of $9.5 million, tallying a career-best 68 assists and 108 points as the Panthers' leading scorer while reaching the 40-goal plateau for the second straight season.
The gifted and agitating scoring forward is one of the NHL's elite forwards. The 25-year-old Tkachuk is among the top-10 scorers for the second straight season, while his abrasive style makes him the most penalized among the top-25 scorers with 111 penalty minutes.
Tkachuk was among the few bright spots for the Panthers during their struggles in the first half of this season. He also played a significant role in their rise into playoff contention over the remainder of the schedule.
Honorable Mention: Aleksander Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe
Los Angeles Kings: Anze Kopitar
In reaching the 100-point plateau this season for the sixth time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Kings have proven that their rise into playoff contention in 2021-22 after several years of rebuilding was no fluke. The leadership and performance of Anze Kopitar played a significant role in that improvement.
Kopitar and Drew Doughty are the last holdovers from the Kings' Stanley Cup championship years from a decade ago. Both veterans remain key players in the club's current incarnation. Kopitar, the 35-year-old center and team captain, has shown no signs of decline.
With 72 points in 81 games, Kopitar is tied with Kevin Fiala as the Kings' leading scorer. He's also their leader in faceoff win percentage (55.9) and takeaways (45). The Kings captain leads their forwards in blocked shots (86), time on ice per game (20:17) and shorthanded ice time (1:53).
At an age when most forwards, especially those who play a two-way game, are in decline, Kopitar remains a model of consistency. The Kings are transitioning toward younger players, but their captain remains their most valuable player.
Honorable Mention: Kevin Fiala, Drew Doughty
Minnesota Wild: Kirill Kaprizov
Since his NHL debut in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, Kirill Kaprizov has been the Minnesota Wild's leading scorer. The 25-year-old Russian winger, who won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2021 and became the franchise's first 100-point player, continues to shine this season.
The fast-skating elite forward once again leads the Wild in scoring with 39 goals and 74 points in 66 games. Those stats would've been higher had he not missed 13 games from March 11 to April 6 with a lower-body injury, though his points production would've still been off last season's 108-point pace.
Kaprizov is also the Wild leader in power-play ice time per game (3:51) and five-on-five shot-attempts percentage (55.0) and is tied with Ryan Hartman for the club lead with six game-winning goals. He leads their forwards in time on ice per game (21:06), while his 49 takeaways rank second.
The Wild have never before had an elite scorer like Kaprizov. In just three short seasons, he's become their franchise player and one of the most exciting players in the league.
Honorable Mention: Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek
Montréal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki
It's been another difficult season for the rebuilding Montréal Canadiens. Injuries ravaged their lineup for the second straight year with key players such as Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson, Kirby Dach, Kaiden Guhle, Juraj Slafkovský, Christian Dvorak and David Savard among those sidelined as the season winds down.
Meanwhile, Nick Suzuki was among the few positive rays for Montréal this season. The 23-year-old captain was the only skater who hasn't been waylaid by injury this season. While many of his fellow young teammates continue to develop their game, he's blossomed into a reliable two-way center.
Despite a constantly changing cast of linemates, Suzuki leads the Canadiens for the second straight year in scoring with a career-best 64 points. He's also their leader in takeaways with 42 and total faceoffs with 1,363 and first among all their forwards in time on ice per game (21:08).
Suzuki, who is completing the first season of an eight-year contract, is a key piece of the Canadiens' rebuilding roster. His performance and production should continue to improve along with that of his promising young teammates.
Honorable Mention: Cole Caufield, Mike Matheson
Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros
The Nashville Predators were in the hunt for the final Western Conference playoff berth until eliminated on Tuesday. With core players like Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene sidelined, they can thank goaltender Juuse Saros for keeping them in the postseason chase.
Saros was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy last season, winning 38 games with a 2.64 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and four shutouts. The 27-year-old netminder's stats have remained steady this season with 32 wins, a 2.69 GAA, a .919 save percentage and two shutouts.
It's been Saros' play since Feb. 26 that has given the Predators a shot at clinching a playoff berth. Despite the club trading away key players like Nino Niederreiter, Tanner Jeannot, Mattias Ekholm and Mikael Granlund before the March 3 trade deadline, he's gone 10-7-2 with a .926 save percentage.
MoneyPuck.com indicates Saros is leading all goaltenders with goals saved above expected of 46.7. Given all that's transpired for the Predators in what was considered a transition year, their always-reliable starting goaltender gave them a shot at a playoff berth.
Honorable Mention: Roman Josi, Matt Duchene
New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes
Jack Hughes, the first overall pick of the 2019 NHL draft, was destined for stardom. He showed that potential in 2021-22 with 56 points in 49 games despite being sidelined by shoulder and knee injuries.
Hughes finally achieved his breakout performance this season. The 21-year-old center leads the Devils with 42 goals and 54 assists for 96 points, tying Patrik Elias' single-season franchise record. He has the opportunity to become the franchise's first 100-point player.
The speedy, highly-skilled forward is now one of the league's elite scoring stars. Hughes is among the Devils' leaders with six game-winning goals, leads the club in power-play ice time per game (3:12) and sits second with 58 takeaways.
The Devils are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018, thanks to the development of their young stars. Hughes' MVP performance this season suggests many more productive years remain ahead of him.
Honorable Mention: Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton
New York Islanders: Ilya Sorokin
This season saw the New York Islanders struggle to bounce back from missing the playoffs last season. They're clinging to the final Eastern Conference playoff spot thanks to Ilya Sorokin's outstanding goaltending.
Sorokin was among the few bright spots last season for the Islanders. He finished with the second-best save percentage (.925) and the second-most shutouts (seven), while his 2.40 goals-against average was the league's fourth-best mark.
Though he was passed over as a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2021-22, the 27-year-old Sorokin could get a nod this season. He's once again among the league's best, leading the league with six shutouts. Sorokin's .924 save percentage is third-best, while his 2.35 GAA is sixth-best.
Sorokin's outstanding performance could make a difference in the Islanders' quest to reach the 2023 playoffs. Should they fall short, it won't be because of their starting netminder. He's given them a chance to win every night.
Honorable Mention: Brock Nelson, Mathew Barzal
New York Rangers: Adam Fox
It can be difficult for a defenseman to stand out on a roster with a Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender like Igor Shesterkin and notable scoring forwards like Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Patrick Kane Nevertheless, Adam Fox has done so with a fine performance this season.
Fox, 25, sits third among Rangers scorers with 71 points in 81 games, becoming just the second defenseman in franchise history to net consecutive 70-point seasons. He's also one of the leading scorers among NHL defensemen this season and is tied with Zibanejad for the club lead with five game-winning goals.
Fox's value to the Rangers goes beyond his offensive stats. He's their leader in time on ice per game (24:24) and shorthanded ice time (2:08) and sits second in power-play ice time per game (3:35). Fox is also their five-on-five shot attempts percentage leader at 54.3 percent and their takeaways leader with 88.
The 2020-21 James Norris Memorial Trophy winner could be a finalist for that award this season. His solid performance on the blue line is a key factor why the Rangers are headed to the playoffs with their second straight 100-plus point season.
Honorable Mention: Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad
Ottawa Senators: Tim Stützle
Despite falling short in their quest to end their six-year playoff drought, the Ottawa Senators made significant improvement this season, staying in the postseason chase for the final two weeks of the regular season. The development of Tim Stützle played a crucial role in their improved performance.
The third overall pick of the 2020 NHL draft is blossoming into a gifted two-way center, breaking out with a team-leading 38 goals and 50 assists for 88 points, all personal bests in his young career.
The 21-year-old is a versatile forward who can play center or wing. He was thrust into the role of first-line center this season when Josh Norris suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Stützle is tied with Austin Watson for the club lead in short-handed goals with three, leads all forwards in time on ice per game (21:15) and is the team leader with 59 takeaways.
This season ended in disappointment for the Senators, but they have to be pleased with how quickly Stützle's game is coming along. The best is yet to come for this talented German star.
Honorable Mention: Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux
Philadelphia Flyers: Travis Konecny
It was a season without many highlights for the struggling Philadelphia Flyers, as they've missed the playoffs for the third straight season. Nevertheless, the play of Travis Konency was among the few bright spots.
Konecny thrived under first-year Flyers coach John Tortorella. Despite missing 22 games to injuries, the 26-year-old right winger has tallied a team-leading 56 points in 58 games. His six short-handed points rank second, and he's tied with Noah Cates for the club lead in game-winning goals with five.
Konecny leads their forwards with 20:11 of time on ice per game and is among their leaders in power-play and short-handed ice time. The invaluable two-way player is also among their leaders in five-on-five shot attempts percentage at 49.4 percent.
Big changes could be in store for the Flyers following their recent front-office shakeup that included hiring Daniel Brière as interim general manager. Konency's performance suggests he could play a significant role for the club as a cornerstone or high-value trade candidate.
Honorable Mention: Carter Hart, Owen Tippett
Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby is in the waning years of his career and hasn't been the top player in the league for some time. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old Pittsburgh Penguins center and team captain remains his club's best player and among the most respected players in the league.
With 91 points in 80 games, Crosby is in his usual position as the Penguins' leading scorer, placing him among this season's top-20 scorers. It's also the 18th consecutive season that he's averaged a point per game, putting him one season behind Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record.
Crosby is the Penguins' leader in game-winning goals with nine. He is also the top-minute muncher among their forwards, averaging 20:08 in time on ice per game. He's also second in takeaways (59), five-on-five puck possession (54.4 percent) and faceoff win percentage (53.0).
The Penguins could miss the playoffs this season for the first time since Crosby's rookie season in 2005-06. However, their captain cannot be blamed for the overall decline in his club's roster depth. He may be past his prime but still ranks among this season's best players.
Honorable Mention: Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel
San Jose Sharks: Erik Karlsson
Entering this season, it seemed that Erik Karlsson's best years were behind him. Since joining the San Jose Sharks in a trade from Ottawa in 2018, the 32-year-old defenseman had been hampered by injuries and the declining talent around him.
However, Karlsson is enjoying a career-best performance in 2022-23. He's injury-free for the first time in years and is leading the Sharks with 75 assists for 100 points, becoming the first blueliner to reach that milestone in a season since Hall of Famer Brian Leetch in 1991-92.
Karlsson is also the Sharks' leader in takeaways (80) and time on ice per game (25:42) and leads all NHL defensemen in goals, assists and points.
The Sharks have missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season, but that cannot be blamed on Karlsson. The two-time winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy has to be considered the front-runner to take it home this season.
Honorable Mention: Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl
Seattle Kraken: Vince Dunn
The Seattle Kraken chose Vince Dunn in the 2021 expansion draft when he was left unprotected by the St. Louis Blues. He showed promise during the Kraken's debut season in 2021-22 with 35 points in 73 games.
This season, the 26-year-old Dunn is enjoying a breakout campaign as a puck-moving defenseman with career-highs in goals (14), assists (50) and points (64). He's the Kraken's assists leader and sits second among their scorers in points and 10th among all NHL blueliners in that category. His 50 assists are a franchise single-season record.
Dunn also leads the Kraken in power-play ice time per game (2:50). He's second in average time on ice per game (23:43) and sits among their leaders in five-on-five shot attempts percentage (54.7), hits (113) and blocked shots with 76.
Dunn's breakthrough as a mobile, puck-moving defenseman played a critical role in the Kraken's rise this season. General manager Ron Francis praised his maturity on and off the ice, calling him a big part of the club's success.
Honorable Mention: Jared McCann, Matty Beniers
St. Louis Blues: Jordan Kyrou
Four years after winning the Stanley Cup, the St. Louis Blues are retooling their roster as they failed to qualify for the 2023 postseason. Trading away older stars such as Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly before the trade deadline signaled their transition toward younger talent such as Jordan Kyrou.
Following last season's breakout performance of 27 goals and 48 assists for 75 points in 74 games, Kyrou's point production is down slightly, with 72 points in 77 games. However, he's netted a career-high 37 goals and is their leading scorer this season.
Blessed with blazing speed and offensive creativity, Kyrou's also the Blues leader with five game-winning goals. He's second in power-play ice time per game (2:56) and third in takeaways with 53.
This has been a disappointing season for the Blues. However, the performance of younger players such as Kyrou should give them hope for a quick turnaround next season.
Honorable Mention: Pavel Buchnevich, Justin Faulk
Tampa Bay Lightning: Nikita Kucherov
Over the previous three years, Nikita Kucherov was a crucial factor in the Tampa Bay Lightning winning two championships in three Stanley Cup Finals appearances. However, injuries sidelined him for the entire 2020-21 regular season and limited him to 47 games last season.
Kucherov has been healthy this season and sits third overall among NHL scorers with 111 points, marking the third time he's exceeded the 100-point plateau. The talented playmaker is also the Lightning's leader this season in assists with 81, sitting second in the league in that category.
Kucherov also leads the Lightning in power-play time on ice per game (3:57) and five-on-five shot attempts percentage (53.7 percent). He's third among Tampa Bay skaters in time on ice per game (20:10) and in takeaways with 57.
The Lightning could find the path to a third Stanley Cup in four years a difficult one. With Kucherov still at the top of his game, however, they still have a good chance to win it.
Honorable Mention: Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos
Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner
Entering this season, Auston Matthews was expected to once again be the Toronto Maple Leafs' top player after winning the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Maurice Richard Trophy last season. However, with Matthews' production hampered by a nagging hand injury, Mitch Marner has become their leading scorer and their best player in 2022-23.
Marner's 99 points not only leads the Leafs but exceeded his previous career-best of 97 points. The 25-year-old right winger is also their leader with five shorthanded points, with four of those coming on goals.
Marner is among the NHL's best defensive wingers, with a league-leading 103 takeaways. He's second in time on ice per game among Leafs skaters (21:19) and second among their forwards in shorthanded ice time per game (2:18).
While not a flashy goalscoring machine like Matthews, Marner is every bit as valuable to the Maple Leafs and a better all-around forward. His performance this season played a big role in his club reaching the 100-point plateau for the fourth time in six years.
Honorable Mention: Auston Matthews, William Nylander
Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson
This season ended in disappointment again for the Vancouver Canucks as they will miss the postseason for the third straight year and the eighth time in the last 10 seasons. Among the few highlights was the emergence of Elias Pettersson as one of the NHL's elite forwards.
The winner of the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2018-19 reached or exceeded 66 points in three of his first four seasons, but the 24-year-old center truly came into his own in 2022-23. He is leading his club with a career-best 99-point performance and has the opportunity to become the first Canuck to reach 100 points since Daniel Sedin in 2010-11.
Pettersson's production also puts him among the league's leading scorers. He is tied with J.T. Miller for the league lead with nine shorthanded points and is the Canucks' leader with six game-winning goals.
As difficult as this season was for the Canucks, it would've been much worse without Pettersson. With their franchise player heading into the final year of his three-year bridge contract, don't be surprised if they sign him this summer to a lucrative long-term deal.
Honorable Mention: Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller
Vegas Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo
After missing the playoffs last season for the first time in franchise history, the Vegas Golden Knights have rebounded with a 107-point performance. The play of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has played a big part in their bounce-back effort this season.
The workhorse of the Golden Knights defense sits fourth among his club's leading scorers with 53 points, marking the fifth time he's exceeded the 50-point plateau. The 33-year-old Pietrangelo sits second on the team in assists with 42 and is among their leaders with three game-winning goals and two shorthanded points.
Pietrangelo also leads the Golden Knights in time on ice per game (24:01) and shorthanded ice time (2:13), while his 2:27 of power-play ice time ranks fourth. He's second in takeaways with 55 and third in blocked shots with 172.
Even more impressive is Pietrangelo has accomplished this while taking nine games off earlier in the season to be with his four-year-old daughter as she recovered from a serious illness. He's been a true leader for the Golden Knights, stepping up at both ends of the ice with team captain Mark Stone sidelined by a back injury.
Honorable Mention: Logan Thompson, Jack Eichel
Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin
At 37, Alex Ovechkin's best seasons are behind him, but the Washington Capitals captain remains among the NHL's elite scorers. In a season in which his injury-ravaged club missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, he has tallied 42 goals and 74 points in 72 games.
Ovechkin's performance has him once again leading his club in goals and points. He's also sitting tied for eighth among all goal scorers this season. The long-time Capitals star is his team's leader in power-play goals with 14, power-play points with 25 and tied for second with three game-winning goals.
Given Ovechkin's importance to the Capitals offense, it's not surprising that he leads the club in power-play ice time per game (4:45). He also leads all their forwards with 20:12 of time on ice per game. The 6'3", 238-pounder remains a physical presence, sitting third among all Capitals players with 187 hits.
The greatest goal scorer of his generation remains the Capitals' best player in his 18th NHL season. His 822 career goals put him second overall to Wayne Gretzky's 894. He also set the NHL record this season for the most 40-goal campaigns with 13.
Honorable Mention: Dylan Strome, Conor Sheary
Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey
After six full NHL seasons, Josh Morrissey had two seasons with 31 points and reached 37 points in 2021-22. Under head coach Rick Bowness, however, the 28-year-old Winnipeg Jets defenseman set a franchise record for blueliners this year with 75 points in 77 games.
Morrissey's output puts him second among the Jets' scorers this season and second among NHL defensemen. He's also third in even-strength points with 47 for his position and tied for second among blueliners with Colorado's Cale Makar with six game-winning goals.
Morrissey leads all Jets skaters with 24:16 of time on ice per game and has a team-leading 3:42 of power-play ice time per game. He's also their leader with 36 takeaways and second in blocked shots with 119.
Morrissey's career-best performance this season could make him a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy. He certainly deserves recognition as the Jets' best player this season.
Honorable Mention: Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele
