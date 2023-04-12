Every NHL Team's Best Player During the 2023-23 Season

0 of 32

Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2022-23 NHL regular season draws to a close Friday, and the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs start Monday.

It's been one of the most memorable and exciting campaigns in NHL history.

The league's 3.18 goals per game are the most since 1993-94. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid became the first player to reach 150 points since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

Ten players, including McDavid, have reached 100 points. Four have tallied at least 50 goals.

Hockey is very much a team game, especially in the NHL. Nevertheless, every club has one player who stood out from the rest over the course of the season. Here's our take on the best from each of the 32 squads.

